The Goochland County library will be offering a virtual workshop on May 18 focused on mental health for middle and high school students entitled “Living on Pause: Mental Wellness during COVID-19 & Beyond.”
The workshop will be held via the videoconferencing service Zoom at 4 p.m., and will feature information on several topics, including how to create a self-care plan and connect with others in a safe, supportive, non-judgmental space. The workshop will be led by Jodi Beland, lead educator with the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation. Registration is available at https://pamunkeylibrary.libcal.com/event/6471395.
