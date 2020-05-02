Funny the things you remember.
I couldn’t have been much older than four or five when my wonderful mother taught me how to sew.
To this day, almost four decades later, I can still see the way she held the spool, showing me how to thread the needle and tie the knot. She patiently demonstrated a few basic stitches, handed me a scrap of leftover cloth, and helped me make a little skirt for one of my dolls. I am not sure what inspired her lesson that day, but I can almost certainly count it among the many that would shape the kind of person I became.
For many of our readers, the idea of using what you have sitting around to create something you need won’t seem like a terribly novel concept. Long before the word “maker” became a fashionable way to describe people who create with their hands, past generations were scratch-making, reworking, finagling and “making it work.” Of course they bought new, occasionally, but usually only those things they couldn’t make or grow or cobble together themselves.
I can’t say that first sewing lesson led me to a career as a talented seamstress — to this day my abilities don’t extend far beyond reattaching a button or fixing a hem. But it did spark what would become a lifelong joy in turning otherwise “scrap” objects into things of function and beauty.
There have been missteps, to be sure. Last week my husband found me out in the driveway, attempting to coax our normally obliging 12-year-old lab onto the ramp I had built to help him get in and out of the back seat of our car.
It was ugly but sturdy, a six-foot long plank bolstered with 2 x 4s and a dun-colored length of carpet stapled to the top for extra traction. As projects go, it was also a dismal failure: The dog was adamant in his refusal to set even one paw on the ramp, having heard, perhaps, about the bookshelf I had crafted out of scrap wood years ago that leaned precariously to the left and eventually fell apart.
Eventually, when I realized that no amount of treats could bolster his faith in my carpentry skills, we both gave up and banished the ramp to the shed.
One day I suppose it will find a its purpose, or at least be pulled apart and remade into something else.
A shelf, perhaps, or a cabinet door.
Or maybe just a little bench —plain but sturdy — on which to sit and teach a child to sew.
