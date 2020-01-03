A Richmond man sentenced to 36 years in prison for killing a Virginia State Police special agent in 2017 allegedly stabbed another inmate a week before Christmas at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Richmond County, where he is being held on a federal gun charge.
Travis Aaron Ball, 30, is accused of using a shank to stab another inmate Dec. 18 during a disagreement between the two men in a day room at the facility, said Ted Hull, superintendent of the Northern Neck Regional Jail.
The victim suffered puncture wounds to his hand, scalp and neck and was hospitalized for three days, Hull said. He was released Dec. 21 and returned to the jail.
"The injuries were serious but at no point did anybody feel they were life-threatening," Hull added.
Hull said his staff conducted an internal investigation and those findings were turned over this week to Richmond County Commonwealth's Attorney Elizabeth Trible for review. She will determine whether criminal charges are warranted, Hull said.
Ball already has been charged within the facility with assault and hindering an employee of the jail, Hull said. Those are institutional and not criminal charges. If found guilty, Ball could be placed in segregation for up to 15 days.
A jail investigation determined the assault stemmed from an argument between the two men that Hull said apparently was triggered over what they were watching on television in a day room.
"It was strictly situational," Hull said. "It wasn't part of any premeditation. During the course of incarceration, oftentimes you get two people who have dominant personalities and sometimes conflict arises."
In December 2018, Ball was sentenced to 36 years in prison in Richmond Circuit Court for the murder of Special Agent Michael T. Walter on May 26, 2017, while Walter was patrolling Mosby Court with a Richmond police officer.
The unexpectedly light sentences shocked then-Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Herring and police in the courtroom when it was imposed. Herring had sought a 60-year term, the maximum allowed under a plea deal.
Herring said the plea deal guaranteed that Ball was convicted of a capital crime, typically punishable by death or life in prison.
If the case had gone before a jury, the defense planned to argue that the gun went off accidentally in the midst of a struggle between Walker and Ball, which could have led to a verdict of a lesser charged like first-degree murder or second-degree murder, Herring said.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Beverly W. Snukals sentenced Ball to life in prison, which was suspended in accordance with the plea agreement, and then gave him 36 years in prison.
In September, Ball was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing a .25-caliber firearm in May 2017. The maximum term for that offense is 10 years.
Ball is scheduled to appear Jan. 9 for a hearing in the matter and his trial date has been set for Feb. 25-26.
Ball had been held at Wallens Ridge State Prison before he was indicted on the federal charge. He was then transferred to the Northern Neck facility, where defendants facing federal charges are often held.
