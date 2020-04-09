A 41-year-old man died Wednesday night after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding in crashed in Prince George County.
Police were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 10000 block of Lawyers Road for a report of an ATV crash with injuries.
The victim, James Steward Blanding, 41, of Prince George, was found at the scene suffering from severe injuries, police said. He was transported by Med-Flight to VCU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Wednesday night.
Police said it appears the ATV veered off the right side of the road and hit a tree, but the incident is still under investigation.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.