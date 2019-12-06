A man and a woman who police said arranged to meet in the parking lot of the Target store in the Commonwealth Center shopping center in Chesterfield were arrested after the woman fired a shot during a dispute with the man. Both were in possession of marijuana, police said.
Rayjohn Braxton, 22, of the 4000 block of Hailey Crescent Drive, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Brittany Miller, 21, of the 13600 block of Winterberry Road, was charged with charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute it and reckless handling of a firearm.
Chesterfield police Sgt. Rod Brown said Braxton and Miller were acquaintances and they arranged to meet Thursday afternoon in the Target parking lot for reasons that police are still investigating.
At about 2:35 p.m., officers responded to that location for a call of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police learned that an altercation between Braxton and Miller led to a single shot being fired. Miller was identified as the shooter, police said.
No people, vehicles or buildings were struck by the gunfire, Brown said.
The shopping center is across Hull Street Road from Brandermill.
Both Braxton and Miller were being held without bond.
Wow. Pot being sold in Target parking lots
