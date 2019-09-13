It probably fell from the back of a truck instead of the sky, but wherever it came from, the picnic table-sized boulder spelled trouble for one motorist traveling along Hull Street Road in western Chesterfield County early Friday morning.
The driver struck the boulder, causing the vehicle to overturn, about 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 14800 block of Hull Street Road, near Woodlake Village Parkway.
"Vehicle vs. Boulder," Chesterfield police Lt. Justin Aronson, who was on scene, tweeted with three photos of the crash.
"Did this come from the sky around 8-9 last night?," one person tweeted in response. "I was setting at Kroger on Midlothian and saw what looked to be the biggest meteorite I've ever seen. I seriously waited to hear the sound upon impact but never did."
To that, NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden weighed in: "No way. If this were a meteorite, we'd all be dead."
A Virginia Department of Transportation crew was sent to retrieve the giant rock, which they estimated to be as large as a picnic table.
But a meteorite?
Not very likely.
"As far as speculating where it came from, our best guess is that it definitely fell off some sort of a truck or something," said VDOT spokeswoman Bethanie Glover. "It didn't make too much of an impact to the pavement, so we don't think it fell out of the sky - since the pavement probably would have suffered quite a bit more damage."
Chesterfield police were equally skeptical.
"There's no reason to believe that it was a meteorite," said Sgt. James Lamb, Chesterfield police crash team supervisor. "I mean that's kind of far-fetched. A meteorite that size would have made a big hole."
Lamb said if he had to speculate, the rock was a landscape boulder - "which to me probably fell off a semi coming down that road. Because there's no other place that that boulder could have come from, right? There's not a bunch of boulders right in that area."
So far, authorities haven't been able to determine where it came from.
Police asked state highway officials to remove the boulder because "it was very large and they wanted to get it out of the lane as quickly as possible so nobody else had any impact from it," Glover said.
"We haven't heard anything about what type of boulder it is," she added.
So far, no one has claimed the rock.
"They took it to the area headquarters, and I guess if somebody comes up and says, 'Hey that's my boulder!,' then it can be returned," Glover joked.
The driver who hit the boulder wasn't identified, but police said the person wasn't badly hurt, despite the overturned car.
"They weren't seriously hurt because I would have been called," Lamb said. "So that's the good news, right?"
