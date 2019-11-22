Bryan Walker's legacy of historic preservation in Chesterfield County is now marked with a monument bearing his name on the overlook of the Falling Creek Ironworks - the first site of heavy industry in the New World - that he worked tirelessly to preserve.
It's a fitting tribute to the man "who led the fight to purchase and preserve" the current Falling Creek Ironworks Park at 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway, Dr. James Worsley, director of Chesterfield Parks and Recreation, told onlookers Friday during a dedication ceremony of the monument to Walker.
Dozens gathered to honor one of Chesterfield's leading advocates for historic preservation, who was found slain inside the kitchen of his Bensley-area home on April 2. A 16-year-old boy who lived two doors away has been charged with robbing and killing Walker, 87.
But the grim nature of Walker's death was eclipsed Friday by recollections of his friendly, uplifting spirit by those who knew him as a family member, friend or colleague of historic preservation.
Walker's name is synonymous with the Falling Creek Ironworks, which he lobbied the county to purchase some 30 years ago to be historically preserved for future generations. The first iron furnace in North America was built on the site in 1619.
"I think Bryan blends right together with the Falling Creek Ironworks - somehow they're just tightly wrapped together, and this was such a big part of his life," Mike Golden, Chesterfield's retired parks and recreation director, noted in public comments.
"In the couple of decades that I knew Bryan, I went to a lot of public meetings, social functions and talks of different sorts, and an amazing number of times Bryan would be there, whether it was about something he was involved in or not," Golden said. "He liked being out in the public, and you knew he wanted to talk to you and everybody else in the room about the Ironworks. He wasn't doing it for his own recognition; he was doing it to let people know what a gem we have here in our community."
Lyle Browning, an archaeologist and member of the Falling Creek Ironworks Foundation, had a more colorful description of his friend: "He could talk the ears off a mule," Browning said, drawing laughter from the crowd.
"What he said when he was doing that was extraordinarily interesting to me," Browning explained. "And we talked endlessly about Iron stock."
Walker knew "there was always something to be found out about this place," Browning added. "It was the first site of heavy industry in the New World. Right here on this spot is where heavy industry started - not just North America. And Bryan pointed that [out]."
Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey said it was remarkable that Walker was the founding member of three county organizations: the Chesterfield Preservation Committee, the Bensley Civic Association and the Falling Creek Ironworks Foundation.
"I've been part of many organizations in my life, but I've never been a founding member of any one of them," Casey said. "And he's done that three times over. [The Ironworks] is one of the gems of those three things."
What Walker accomplished over the course of his lifetime - "of giving back to the community, giving back to his friends and family, creating lasting memories" - is worth celebrating and remembering.
Walker's advocacy for preservation resulted in more than 30 properties being designated as historical landmarks in Chesterfield.
Walker's nephew Tom, who spoke on behalf of the family, said his relatives are very grateful that Walker's work is being recognized in a "significant and long-lasting way."
"He worked tirelessly and relentlessly to make sure the Iron Works was not lost," Tom Walker said. "We are in the area where he grew up, this is where his heart was. His parents lived a half-mile down the road and we all came out here. This was his home."
On Friday, Walker's daughter Kathy, along with a supporting cast of county officials and members of the Ironworks Foundation, unveiled a carved granite block with an inscription that described Walker as a "pillar of the Bensley community and a long-time preservationist of Chesterfield County's history."
Bermuda District Supervisor Dorothy Jaeckle provided district improvement funds to cover the monument's $900 cost. The stone was carved and inscribed by A.P. Grappone and Sons monument company in Richmond.
