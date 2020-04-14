Participants can choose when and where to run the 5k between now and June 10; the community event is raising funds for Mission 22, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and fighting veteran suicide rates.
POWHATAN – Over the past two years, the Powhatan Warrior Run has quickly become a community staple.
People from Powhatan County and elsewhere came out to Powhatan High School’s athletic stadium to carry sandbags over their shoulders up flight of steps, flip tires, crawl across a muddy stretch and overcome various other challenges scattered across the military-style obstacle course, all the while benefiting military causes and personnel through their participation in the 5k race.
This year’s race would need a new organizer. Calie Rehme, the race’s founder, graduated from Powhatan High School in 2019 and now attends the United States Naval Academy.
Enter Gavin Timmons.
The Powhatan High School junior, whose dream it is to serve as an officer in the United States Air Force, wrestles with Calie's younger brother Hans. During a wrestling tournament, Calie’s dad reached out to Timmons about the role that Calie had held. It would be a good leadership opportunity that could help him towards his dream.
“I think it was an amazing opportunity that was given to me. It’s something that not every student gets to experience, not every student gets to put together,” Timmons said. “It’s a lot of responsibility, but the impact that the race gets to make is definitely worth it.”
When he took the helm, the race was to take place in the same fashion that it did the last two years. He and Calie’s mom, Caryn Rehme, went over the obstacles and drew up the old courses and where the events went. He was preparing to go out and secure sponsorship for the race, as well as talk to places that could lend him obstacles. He also cleared the course with Powhatan High School Athletic Director Tim Llewellyn.
And then COVID-19 hit.
Global life changed overnight. Schools closed. Sporting events ceased everywhere. The worldwide pandemic made community events like the Warrior Run impossible to hold live in the springtime.
At first, Timmons didn’t really know what to think. But then his parents mentioned how they’d seen virtual races before.
“That was like the moment where we kind of changed tracks,” Timmons said. “They said . . . ‘Okay, you can do research for virtual races and see what you can put together.’”
Through doing so, Timmons has found a way to keep the Powhatan Warrior Run going through its third annual year, this time as a virtual race.
Instead of going to a pre-selected location or course, the participants themselves get to decide where and when they will run the 5k. After they sign up, they will be able to upload five photos or one video of them running, walking or biking a 5k distance (indoor or outdoor) to the race submission email (powhatanwarrior5k@gmail.com).
The video does not have to include the entire run and should be no longer than 1 minute in length, according to the Powhatan Warrior Run 2020 website.
Participation is not restricted to Powhatan County.
“Anyone around the world can participate in this amazing opportunity to be active in a time of confinement and isolation, as well as give back to those who have served in the United States’ global fight for freedom and peace,” Timmons said via video.
Proceeds from the race will go to Mission 22 (https://www.mission22.com/about), a non-profit organization focused on the fight against veteran suicide.
While this year’s iteration will not require submissions of participants doing extra fitness exercises like push-ups, pull-ups and hurdles, Timmons still encourages those exercises in the spirit of the race’s original format, which utilized the obstacle course.
Registration is currently open (https://www.active.com/powhatan-va/running/distance-running-races/powhatan-warrior-run-2020), and submissions can be sent between now and June 10.
Once all submissions are in, race gifts will be mailed out to all participants after June 10, unless issues related to the pandemic continue to delay manufacturing and delivery times.
For Timmons, it’s not been easy putting everything together, then having it change and then having to put together almost a completely different race.
“But in the end, it’s definitely worth it from a leadership standpoint, from an extracurricular standpoint,” Timmons said, “and even just having some fun challenge that you can do with yourself or your family is definitely worth it.”
For more information about the 2020 Powhatan Warrior Run, visit the race website at https://spark.adobe.com/page/JmmwqZ3w8LEAT/.
