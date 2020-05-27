POWHATAN – A dusting of kindness and neighborliness have been sprinkled over Powhatan County the last few weeks courtesy of some friendly “fairies.”
Powhatan Sisterhood of the Traveling Spirits and Treats is a private Facebook group started by Jessie Wilkes to bring a little cheer to the women in her county. The concept was simple – put a neighborly spin to the childhood game of ding-dong ditch by secretly placing a gift bag filled with goodies outside another Powhatan woman’s door.
They refer to themselves as fairy sisters, and when they drop off goodies to friends or strangers, it is called a “dusting.”
Wilkes had seen a similar group with members all over Virginia but didn’t notice any other Powhatan members. Knowing there had to be some women in the county who could use that pick me up, she decided to start a local group.
“It is hard because everybody is feeling the isolation right now. I just really wanted to spread some love and find something to do with my time that would make me feel happy,” she said. “So, I decided why not do this in just Powhatan?”
Wilkes started the group on May 2 by inviting a handful of local moms from one of her Facebook groups. They started inviting friends, and by the next day they had 100 people in the group. The day after that, it was up to 300 women. Within a week, they were almost at 900 and she and two other women who stepped up to be group administrators realized they needed to slow it down a little to make sure women weren’t being lost in the shuffle because it was growing too fast.
Wilkes and the other administrators, Callie Van Horn, MaryMay Short, and Cris Godfrey, are trying to add a little more organization to the group to make it easy for people to dust or be dusted.
Wilkes said it has made her heart “so happy that these women are coming together in such a dark time and showing such light for one another and just the love that is being spread around.”
“I just adore this group and all of the women that are in it. It has changed my life,” she said.
Wilkes added she has loved getting her daughters, Charlotte, 6, and Regan, 5, involved in going on dustings and the lesson it is teaching them about giving to others.
Van Horn said she joined the group a few days after it started and thought it was a special, wonderful idea because she felt so disconnected from the community with all of the social distancing.
She said one neighbor, who she didn’t know well, brought her spices, and a stranger brought her candy. Having people think of her, even if they were strangers, made her “feel that much more a part of Powhatan,” and being able to return the favor by taking gifts to others helps feed that sense of community and belonging, she said.
“I posted a quote the other day that said ‘there is no joy other than joy of serving others.’ I think we all like free stuff, but I think we also just really love doing something fun that is meaningful – not only to ourselves but meaningful to the people we are serving in a way,” Van Horn said.
A notice placed in the group by the Powhatan Today asking for how the experience of dusting or being dusted has impacted the members received an overwhelming response, most of whom mentioned the joy they feel by participating.
Tamara Knight talked about how the group has brought women in the community together to show how a negative thing can be turned into positivity.
“I have dusted two women and plan on more to come by dropping a bag full of goodies on their porches. I received my first dusting last night by this precious little girl with fairy wings on,” she wrote on May 12.
The group had brought about a connection of new and old friendships throughout Powhatan, said Wendy Meadows.
“In a time where many of us have felt isolated and depressed it has given us something to look forward to as well as the joy of blessing other beautiful women,” she said.
Stephanie Atkinson’s father died on April 21, and participating in this group has helped her keep her mind off of her loss.
“I have focused my pain and turned into a good feeling by giving and allowing myself to somewhat heal knowing my father would have given anything to help out anyone and everyone,” she said. “Knowing this is a sisterhood group, it’s about just making someone’s day.”
Berkeley Bashaw said she moved to Powhatan with her parents in 1981 and has “never known the feeling of connection this experience has brought me.” She was invited to join by a close friend and was dusted twice within hours.
“I then spent almost three hours Saturday morning ‘dusting’ others, traveling to areas previously unknown to me. The thrill of doing something out of love and spirit was energizing. To see the outpouring of joy for such small effort provided a sense of assurance that spirit and compassion is not yet broke,” she wrote.
Phyllis Morris said was joined by her daughter and sister, who was visiting from North Carolina, as they went out to stealthily dust “six lovely ladies” the day before and followed it up on May 12 with a few more.
“It’s a bit addicting - would love to be a fly on the wall when the lovely lady walks up on her porch and finds her goodies,” she wrote.
Angela Wilkerson said her 9-year-old son, Garrett, usually hates shopping but thoroughly enjoyed helping her shop so they could dust someone. The experience has “taught him that giving is even more fun than receiving.”
Similarly, McKenzie Coley said that dusting has allowed her 7-year-old son Brantley, who is usually very active and is missing his sports and his friends, an opportunity to go out and about in a safe way.
“He enjoys hunting for the address as well as having me ‘time him’ to see how fast he can leave the treats on the door step before getting caught. This time is hard on children and the excitement he gets from our adventures out has done this mama’s heart good,” she said.
Dusting is not about being blessed; it’s about making someone else’s day better, said Shay Hodges.
“I bless because it warms my heart to know I can hopefully put a smile on someone’s face. You never know what they are going through at the time or even that moment, and I have found this to be one of the best ways to spread cheer in our community,” she wrote.
Emily Anderson said she joined the group one day and then left it the next because she felt too overwhelmed. But that night, she was dusted and it made her feel so special that she rejoined.
“I’ve been out shopping today and hoping to dust a few ladies this afternoon,” she wrote on May 12.
Although Chrystal Raynor feels she has grown into a strong, independent woman through the years, she recently encountered immense personal adversity and emotional anguish that left her questioning everything and wondering who she had in her life. Without hesitation, ladies from her family and friends built her up and supported her while she had to make difficult decisions. She feels the Powhatan Sisterhood group is more than just a Facebook group; it is an amazing group of women who “juggle a million things, they handle an insane amount of stress and still, they are persistently kind, strong and inspiring to all of the people in their life.”
“Surrounding yourself with women who build you up, challenge you, and make you better has a remarkably positive impact on your ability to thrive in this life,” she wrote.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
