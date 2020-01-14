Santa delivered my introspection a little late, so it wasn’t until New Year’s Eve that I actually had a spare moment and the desire to sit down and reflect on 2019 and what 2020 will bring.
As I looked back on 2019 to make our Top 10 stories list for the Dec. 25 edition, I considered the year’s worth of stories with a very specific criteria of community awareness, impact, and newsworthiness.
But there were items that made it onto the list or even the short list that hit a different set of criteria I found personally moving or impactful.
Last year marked the second time in my career that I covered a murder trial, and even my profession as a writer can’t help me find the words to express the heaviness that lay over that week and the days that followed. The trial lasted five days – five long, exhausting, heavy days of testimony and accusation and doubt and resolution.
As with any time I sit and listen to the details of a case where humans have done harm to each other, the sheer weight of processing the details gave me renewed respect for those in all aspects of the criminal justice system who choose to take on that burden every single day to see that justice is carried out.
But with the bad moments also can come some really good ones. I wrote a column in September about the powerful experience of witnessing Powhatan resident Russ Holland Jr. doing 343 laps around the Powhatan High School track in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. That day is one of the darkest in our nation’s history, but, even 18 years later, the love and patriotism that draws people together right after a crisis felt strong again on that track. I feel blessed and honored to have completed even a few of those laps in their memory.
In reading the news stories last week about the shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in my native Texas, I couldn’t help but remember one of Powhatan’s own killed in a similar unthinkable act. Chris Rapp, who formerly worked for Powhatan County as director of public works and was still a homeowner here, was one of 12 men and women who were killed on May 31, 2019, at the Virginia Beach Department of Public Works. But beyond the sadness of his funeral, I was so glad to have the opportunity to attend a memorial in his honor and then the dedication of the Fighting Creek Playground in his memory. It was good to hear the words of those who knew him best talk about the light he brought to their lives. He left a legacy of good in a community he loved, and that is an achievement anyone could hope to reach.
I thought about several of the stories of the community coming together to help a family in need when sickness or tragedy struck. Some have gotten better, and others are still fighting hard to survive. And still the community cares.
As always, I loved being witness to some of the moments – both large and small – in the lives of Powhatan County residents. The county’s Veterans Day and Memorial Day celebrations are some of my favorite annual events. I was as thrilled as anyone to watch the division teachers learn someone cared about what they do enough to give them each $1,000 to spend on their classrooms and students. I also enjoyed the celebration that the career and technical education (CTE) program made of 11 students who completed their courses and got the opportunity to participate in a National Signing Day in preparation of their new careers.
It takes all of these moments and so many more to make up a year with its ups and downs and everything in between. Just like 2019, the year ahead in 2020 will have its ups and downs and everything in between.
But when I contemplated how I wanted to view the blank slate that is 2020, I thought about something a friend posted on Facebook. The post showed one person asking another, “What will the new year bring us?” To which the person answered, “365 opportunities.” And being who I am and sometimes having no control over my corrective red pen tendencies, I commented, “Technically, 366 opportunities. It's a Leap Year.”
That being said, I love the sentiment. I love the idea that this new year in 2020 brings with it 366 new chances for us to challenge ourselves to try to wake up and treat every day as the new opportunity it is.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
