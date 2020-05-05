Just because I disagree with you doesn’t mean I don’t like you.
Early last week, I was in a group of people asked by email for my thoughts on participating in an annual event this summer that falls after the current end of the June 10 stay-at-home order issued by Governor Ralph Northam.
One by one, most of the people replying gave all of their reasons why they thought it was a bad idea to move forward with participation in the event. While I am fully on-board with making good choices, maintaining social distancing, and not putting others at risk, I am not yet ready to write off the possibility of events and activities that far off.
I am a junior member of this group, which has come to mean a great deal to me, as has the event. Part of me hesitated to voice my opinion when so many seemed against it, but I eventually sent my reply briefly expressing my desire to participate.
I’m not saying I won’t change my mind later if Virginia’s situation doesn’t improve to an acceptable degree, but I am trying to keep an open mind.
The email conversation stayed with me for several days afterward, not because I questioned my decision but because I wondered how it was viewed by those who read it.
I couldn’t help but apply that interaction with the wider experience of living through a pandemic alongside everyone else (but at a safe distance, of course) and how people have reacted to the choices made by others.
I had already been thinking about this for a few weeks, both because of my own interactions and a great story told by my colleague, Goochland Gazette editor Roslyn Ryan. She wrote about people being shamed on social media in various incidents related to COVID-19 because of how others interpreted – or misinterpreted – their actions.
Unfortunately, the fact that so much of our interactions are happening through the lens of online communication probably skews our perception of reality to some degree. People truly do seem more apt to say mean and damaging comments when they are not looking you directly in the eye.
I have watched as people who argued to reopen everything because of the damage being done to the economy, and especially small businesses, were called unfeeling and a risk to others.
I have seen people who chose to completely isolate themselves, take highly involved precautions to reduce exposure, and call to shut down everything were called paranoid and uncaring of the people who have families to feed.
You name almost any topic right now dealing with COVID-19 and our daily lives, and you probably won’t have to look hard to find people with differing opinions – opening certain retail and personal care businesses, allowing elective surgeries, wearing masks, canceling events, having one-way grocery aisles, the government’s response (any government at any level), eating out, eating at home, aggressive sterilization methods when you return from an outing, using public and state parks, transitioning back to normal, or hoarding or overbuying certain supplies, just to name a few.
The one point we might all agree on is just how overwhelming the entire situation has been in the last several weeks.
In the midst of these difficult times, it is easy to hurl our opinions at each other like the action hero throwing away the ticking bomb and watching it explode from a safe distance. It is not quite as easy to get past our righteous indignation and knee-jerk reaction to tell people they are wrong and actually have a discussion with them about why they feel the way they do and show a little kindness.
Believe it or not, good people can disagree wildly on a topic, and doing so doesn’t automatically make either of them a bad person.
We all have our own stories to tell; don’t read a few lines of a single chapter and think you know the whole story.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
