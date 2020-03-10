POWHATAN - Carson Conner and Robbie Kurtz combined to throw a two-hitter, and a Blessed Sacrament Huguenot baseball team that returned four starters from 2019 opened the new season with a 6-1 victory over visiting Amelia Academy.
“It helps a lot – helps our team chemistry, coming off of a win like that, a good one against a good team,” said Conner, who got the win in five innings pitched, struck out seven batters and limited the opposing team to one run and one hit. The keys to his strong start, he said, were his teammates helping him in their preparation during practice and his coaches telling him to go out there and throw strikes.
“Teammates had my back out there, made some great plays,” said Conner, whose changeup and fastball were clicking in Tuesday’s opener.
A joyous outburst of “Let’s go!” was unleashed on the field when Conner fanned the side in the third inning.
“I was pumped out there,” he said. “It was really exciting.”
Closer Robbie Kurtz struck out three, gave up one hit and caught a runner stealing home with the throw to catcher Zach Miles, who also threw out two runners trying to steal bases earlier in the game.
“I thought we made routine plays. We made plays when we had to make them,” said head coach James Poore.
The Knights seized the lead with a 3-0 second-inning effort and never let it go. After Conner and Harrison Lee both reached base on two-out singles, lead-off batter Nick Dawson swung to bring them both home as he scooted a grounder into right field to plate Conner, and Lee scored on the throw from the outfield.
Dawson soon crossed home plate on a balk. The senior finished the game batting 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Owen Long also batted 2-for-2, and he scored twice when, both times, he: attempted to steal third; reached the base as the ball got past the third baseman and skipped further downfield; got briefly tangled up with the third baseman as he tried to take off for home, and; got free and dashed across home plate ahead of both incoming throws.
“We spend a lot of time on small ball, on bunting, safety squeeze,” Poore said. “It paid off today for sure.”
While the Knights lost a considerable amount of players from last year’s team and brought back four returners in Conner, Dawson, Kurtz and Long, Poore praised the team’s hard work and chemistry, and from Tuesday’s game, he expects that his group will only “get better and better and better.”
The Knights will host Tidewater Academy on Thursday, March 12 at 4 p.m.
“It’s a really good group of guys,” Poore said. “I just think that they mesh well together, so we should be able to improve…couldn’t be prouder of the guys; they did a great job.”
