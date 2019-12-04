BSH

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot's Raymond Avery (3), Zander Nadeau (23) and Robbie Kurtz (4) anticipate a play on the defensive end of the floor in Tuesday's season opener at home versus Guardian Christian Academy. All three players helped BSH defeat Millwood School 68-63 in overtime the following evening.

 Nick Vandeloecht/Powhatan Today

WOODLAKE - The Knights' strong start to the season continues.

Returning senior leaders Raymond Avery and Robbie Kurtz combined for 54 points and 20 rebounds in Blessed Sacrament Huguenot's thrilling 68-63 triumph over Millwood in overtime. Avery netted a game-high 33 points and double-doubled with 10 rebounds, Kurtz double-doubled with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Zander Nadeau and Henry Kiefer, who delivered big efforts in Tuesday's season opener with 15 and 8 points, respectively, both knocked down huge three-pointers in overtime to help the Knights edge Millwood.

For Millwood, William Jackson scored 29 points; Prince Anderson made 15.

The Knights (2-0) remain on the road this coming Monday, at Grove Christian (7 p.m.) and Tuesday, at New Community (7 p.m.) before hosting Tidewater Academy on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

