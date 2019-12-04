WOODLAKE - The Knights' strong start to the season continues.
Returning senior leaders Raymond Avery and Robbie Kurtz combined for 54 points and 20 rebounds in Blessed Sacrament Huguenot's thrilling 68-63 triumph over Millwood in overtime. Avery netted a game-high 33 points and double-doubled with 10 rebounds, Kurtz double-doubled with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Zander Nadeau and Henry Kiefer, who delivered big efforts in Tuesday's season opener with 15 and 8 points, respectively, both knocked down huge three-pointers in overtime to help the Knights edge Millwood.
For Millwood, William Jackson scored 29 points; Prince Anderson made 15.
The Knights (2-0) remain on the road this coming Monday, at Grove Christian (7 p.m.) and Tuesday, at New Community (7 p.m.) before hosting Tidewater Academy on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
