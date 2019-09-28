WOODSTOCK – Blessed Sacrament Huguenot quarterback Trevor Parker delivered nearly 250 yards of offense and engineered three touchdowns in the Knights’ commanding 49-0 shutout victory over Massanutten Military Academy on Sept. 27.
As a team, the BSH Knights, now winners of 3 games in 2019 and 2 in a row, are playing much better together, said head coach Gary Brock.
“The morale is up. The confidence level is up a little bit,” Brock said. “We’ve been through some tough ones…the defense has played well the last two weeks, and that’s been a big thing for us, it really has.”
Defensive end Khadeis Battle has been playing lights-out, following up his 3.5-sack game versus Randolph-Macon Academy with 8 tackles, including 6 for a loss, and 2 sacks against Massanutten this past Friday.
“People have started running away from him – I wish we had two of him, put them at either end,” Brock said with a laugh. “He’s incredible…he was just all over the place. He kind of terrorized people last night, and so as a result we were able to stack up a little bit on the other side because he was just doing such a great job on the left side for us.”
Parker, who missed multiple games early in the season due to injury, completed 8 of 9 passes for 130 yards and two scores while adding a third touchdown and 119 yards on just 9 carries. He opened the scoring on a 25-yard pass to Nick Dawson, then found the end zone himself on an explosive 86-yard run. Parker delivered a 45-yarder to Chase Musselman for his third touchdown of the day.
“He’s our catalyst – there’s no question about it,” Brock said of Parker. “We struggled without him and now, going into the second half of the season right now, he’s what makes us go.”
Dom Falchi, who went into Friday’s game with some bumps and bruises from the week before, carried the ball 11 times for 98 yards and two scores of 7 and 3 yards, making it his fifth straight game with at least one touchdown. He added a couple of big punt returns to give his Knights good field position.
“He and Trevor are real close friends and they kind of push each other a little bit,” Brock said of Falchi, adding: “We really need his ability to run and cut, and he’s done a great job for us.”
Josh Decker and Musselman each added a rushing score in Friday night’s game – Decker on 7 yards and Musselman on 3. James Hawkins had a big day as he went 7-for-7 in PAT kicks and also drilled 2 touchbacks into the end zone.
Following back-to-back wins, the BSH Knights (3-3) get a formidable foe on Homecoming (Friday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.) when they host St. Michael the Archangel (3-1).
“St. Michael is an extremely solid football team. They don’t have a weakness on their squad,” Brock said. “I tried to find it, I scouted them twice, and doggone it they just don’t have a weakness.”
To put the 17 listed players of St. Michael into perspective, they lost in a 43-41 shootout to Fuqua, who earlier this season led BSH at 50-0 through three quarters before BSH scored twice to make it 50-14 in the loss. But Parker, who had gotten hurt the week before at King and Queen, didn’t play on offense or defense for BSH in that game against Fuqua.
Every single one of St. Michael’s players is a good football player, Brock said; the Falcons are led by an experienced quarterback in Jalen Smith, and they’ve got a bevy of receivers as well as some good running backs. And then there’s their sizable line, which features 6-2, 305-pound Jacob Baker.
“We’re going to have to spread them out and we’re going to have to see if we can create some opportunities for the skill people that we have – the receivers and the running backs – and go from there,” Brock said. “We’ve still got that young line, and as a result, they’re growing, but it’s a process, and they’re going to be going up against some pretty tough kids right there that have some experience. It’s definitely going to be one of those things where we have to play well, we have to play smart and create some opportunities to put some space between them and us and get loose.”
The Knights are looking forward to having a great Homecoming crowd on Oct. 4, and when it comes to how the game will go, Brock said: “You never know.”
“You’ve got to play it on the field – you don’t play it in the paper. Anything can happen,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to go with and see if we can create some kind of upset here.”
