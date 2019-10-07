POWHATAN -- Despite taking a 28-13 setback to St. Michael the Archangel on Friday, the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Knights showed major improvement in front of their home crowd on Homecoming as they kept a stout Warriors team on their toes all the way through the fourth quarter.
“I think we’re going to take away a lot of positive things from this game tonight,” said BSH head football coach Gary Brock. “The fact that we hung with them -- and a lot of people didn’t give us a chance on it earlier -- that meant a lot.”
Brock noted that St. Michael came into the game with only one loss on the season - a narrow 43-41 defeat to Fuqua.
“We’ve improved a lot, and our young guys stepped up tonight and just played their rear ends off,” Brock added. “We just laid it all on the line, and we can’t ask for any more than that.”
At the end of the second quarter, down 14-0, Knights junior Ben Newton plucked a St. Michael punt from the sky and ran it to midfield; from there, senior Chase Musselman and junior Dom Falchi chipped away at the Warriors’ defense, and Falchi found an opening to run the ball into the end zone from 5 yards out for the Knights’ first touchdown of the game.
With seconds left in the third quarter and his team trailing 28-6, junior Trevor Parker caught another punt and ran it downfield, setting up his team in strong field position to start the fourth quarter.
Parker and Newton maintained the momentum, and sophomore Zander Nadeau came through with the catch that put the Knights on the scoreboard once more.
The Warriors’ offense also faced a barrage of key tackles from Newton, Parker, Musselman and senior Khadeis Battle.
“Khadeis Battle, nobody wants to run near him,” Brock said laughing.
Parker completed 9 of 19 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Knights (3-4). Nadeau made 3 receptions for 46 yards and the touchdown for the home team.
The Knights will take on Fishburne Military School (1-3) in Waynesboro on Friday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m.
Given the growth that Brock has seen in his players this year, he feels optimistic about their chances for the rest of the season.
“We’re coming of age a bit,” Brock said. “We’re growing up, and that’s fun to see. It’s not fun tonight, losing, but it’s fun to see them grow. That’s a big plus for us.
“We got some bumps and bruises that we’ll heal up for next week,” he said, “and hopefully put it all together and get a win at Fishburne.”
