POWHATAN – You’re never too young to make a difference.
That’s what eighth grader Hailey Holcombe and freshman Madelyn Mitchell have done all season for their Blessed Sacrament Huguenot girls basketball team, and they continued to do that in Monday’s Virginia Colonial Conference quarterfinal as they scored a combined 28 points to help lead their Knights past Kenston Forest, 48-19, and into the tournament's semifinals this Friday at Richard Bland College.
“It’s amazing. We’ve accomplished so much this year and we’ve worked hard,” Mitchell said. “I can’t wait to see what the future has for us. It’s been an amazing journey.”
Mitchell led her team with 15 points while Holcombe chipped in 13. The two underclassmen and their three senior teammates Katie Schiefer, Sidney McMinn and Elizabeth Carter held down the hardwood together for about 75 percent of the 32-minute regulation period.
All five were key to Monday’s victory, as Schiefer poured in 12 points, McMinn was among the Knights’ leading rebounders and added a layup in the paint and Carter, in addition to providing pressure defense, creating turnovers and recovering multiple possessions, chipped in 4 points.
“After tonight’s game, I just feel like we’re so accomplished in what we worked for this season,” Mitchell said.
Helping guide the Knights (13-6) to the next round was head coach Phil Villiott, who is in his first year at the helm of the team.
“Timing’s everything. I just happened to be at the right place at the right time with this group,” Villiott said. “One of our team goals at the beginning of the year [was] to get to Bland.”
He added that his players are happy with that, but also that they know, in the back of their minds, they can go further.
After the Knights fell behind Kenston Forest 9-7 in the first quarter, Mitchell in the second reached high and tapped a rebound out of the hands of a defender, high-pointed the grab and then, in a flash, arched the ball upwards and through the hoop to tie the game.
On the next scoring possession, Holcombe reached up to grab a pass from senior teammate Sidney McMinn, took a step inside and shoved through the go-ahead layup.
After Mya Mahaney banked in a layup off the back part of the rim to tie the contest once more, Mitchell put her team up for good with a layup off of McMinn’s offensive rebound and assist.
Holcombe then buried two outside shots, including a 3-pointer, to put BSH in an 18-12 lead at halftime.
“She’s still comfortable. She’s played a lot of basketball, and that shows,” Villiott said of Holcombe. “She’s got a natural knack – her and Madelyn just kind of have a natural knack for where to go...I think they do a good job of finding open spots.”
“I love my team,” Holcombe said. “The chemistry just is really there with the starting five and everyone on the bench.”
The second half almost completely belonged to the Knights as they hammered the Kavaliers on runs of 11-0 and 15-0 and held them to 7 second-half points. In his many years coaching, Villiott doesn’t believe he’s had a team score 23 points in a quarter like his BSH players did in the third quarter.
“It was all them,” Villiott said. “They came out and honestly showed more aggression on the defensive end, and the press picked up. That was definitely huge.”
“I think we all were getting a little frustrated, and then we just regrouped…and played our game,” Mitchell said.
“Our intensity got up,” Holcombe said.
Players were able to come in off the Knights’ bench and pick up minutes on the floor in the fourth quarter. Molly Epperson led Kenston Forest with 6 points.
Blessed Sacrament Huguenot will play in the VCC semifinals at Richard Bland College on Friday at 4:45 p.m.
“We try to keep a good attitude with them,” Villiott said. “Their confidence is peaking at the right time.”
