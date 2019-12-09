RICHMOND – After a tough 56-17 season-opening loss to Central Virginia Homeschool the previous Wednesday, the coaches’ message to the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Knights was to remain positive. They also tried to focus on the positive things they did do in that opener and build on those positives.
Five days later, the Knights rolled out a 25-0 lead a little ways into the second quarter and commanded the rest of their game to win 56-14 over hosting Grove Christian.
One thing head coach Phil Villiott has found is that his players need more confidence, and their efforts and victory on Monday helped them gain confidence.
“I know that they can do it,” Villiott said. “But they’ve got to believe that they’ve got to be able to do it.”
Ninth grader Madelyn Mitchell rebounded well on both ends of the floor and led the way on offense with 18 points. She netted the first two points of the game on a putback, then senior teammate Elizabeth Carter caught fire on both sides of the ball and piled on 9 points before the first quarter's end. Carter finished with 15 points.
Eighth grader Hailey Holcombe made 10 points and shot 4/4 from the line, and senior Katie Schiefer netted 6 points.
The Knights defended aggressive early on, going for steals as Carter's takeaway led to Schiefer sending the ball up and through the hoop in transition for a 4-0 lead. Carter on the full-court press also freed the ball out of an opposing player's grasp and ensured that it went into Sidney McMinn's hands. McMinn passed it back to Carter, who proceeded to net the next two baskets, including one that saw her dash in between defenders and to the hoop unguarded.
The Knights won jumpballs, capitalized on turnovers and honed in on rebounding missed shots by Grove Christian that arched wide over the net. Second chances were plentiful off the glass for the Knights' offense.
Villiott said they have team goals every game – for example, starting off with the first three games, they were looking to get 5 offensive rebounds, then build on that by going for 7 the next game. The Knights also went into Monday’s contest with the goal of holding Grove Christian to under 45 points.
“It’s been my experience over the years that…if you can reach those goals, more than likely you’re going to win,” Villiott said.
With an eye to the future and three of the team’s leaders – Carter, Schiefer and McMinn – set to graduate in June 2020, Villiott spoke to trying to get the younger players as much experience on the court as possible. After the Knights rocketed out to a 21-0 first-quarter hillclimb, they began working their subs into the rotation, enabling multiple players to come off the bench and get looks as well as take shots at the basket. One of those players, 8th grader Charlie Potter, landed a three-pointer from the right-handed corner shortly before halftime. Junior Alyssa Shively netted a pair of buckets late in the game. Grove Christian was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
The Knights (1-1) remain on the road tomorrow (Tuesday, Dec. 10) for a 5:30 matchup at The New Community School, then host their first home game of the season on Friday, Dec. 13 versus VCC opponent Tidewater Academy at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.