Freshman Madelyn Mitchell poured in 16 points to help lead her Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Knights past Southampton Academy 32-27 on the road on Tuesday.

"After a two-hour bus ride [to Southampton Academy] and an extra hour sitting in the stands watching the middle school game, I am very proud of the team," BSH head coach Phil Villiott said. "Don't know how this ends, but very proud of the girls, very pleased."

On the defensive side, BSH senior Elizabeth Carter shut down the Raiders' junior point guard Katelyn Holland, keeping her scoreless until the fourth quarter.

The Knights' (8-3) strong season to date has helped them earn the #10 ranking in VISAA Division III.

BSH has a big week coming up, with Monday's 6 p.m. home game versus Christchurch preceding a 5:30 p.m. game at Tidewater Academy on Tuesday and a 6 p.m. game at Brunswick Academy on Thursday.

