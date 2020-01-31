The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot girls basketball team continued a standout 2019-20 season when it notched two more victories in a three-game week to reach 10 wins in 14 total regular-season contests played.
The Knights opened the week by edging past Christchurch Academy last Monday 36-30. Freshman Madelyn Mitchell poured in 19 points and eighth grader Hailey Holcombe and senior Katie Schiefer each added 6 points.
The following day, the Knights powered past Tidewater Academy 31-23. Mitchell led the way with 12 points and senior Elizabeth Carter chipped in 8 points.
BSH on Thursday took a 44-29 setback to Brunswick Academy, who avenged a 36-31 loss from the team’s first meeting of the season on Jan. 6. Mitchell netted 12 points while Schiefer added 11.
In 14 games played, defense has shown itself to be a consistent strength for the Knights. They’ve only allowed more than 44 points twice, both times to top 10 Times-Dispatch team Central Virginia Homeschool. In all 10 of their wins, the Knights gave up no more than 36.
One of their main challenges going forward will be increasing points production. BSH scored more than 47 points only twice in its first 14 games when it earned back-to-back victories over Grove Christian (56-14) and The New Community School (56-12).
After they host Banner Christian in a 5:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Knights will play at Fuqua on Wednesday and Kenston Forest on Thursday, both at 6 p.m., and will then host Richmond Christian on Monday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.
