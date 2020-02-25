HARRISONBURG – For seniors Elizabeth Carter, Sidney McMinn and Katie Schiefer, their best season with Blessed Sacrament Huguenot is still going strong.
The Knights advanced to the VISAA Division III quarterfinals with a 34-31 triumph over hosting school Eastern Mennonite in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday. It’s the very first time that Carter and her fellow seniors have won a state game.
“It’s awesome. We were talking about it and it’s so crazy – we got to the state playoff game our sophomore year and we lost,” Carter said, “so to be able to win tonight and all that we’ve accomplished this year, it’s so amazing.”
“It feels wonderful,” said BSH head coach Phil Villiott. “It gives them hopefully just more confidence [which] we’ve been working on all year. It gives them definitely a building block for our program no doubt, and they’re showing great leadership for the younger ones coming up.”
The three seniors brought plenty of defense and ball control – Carter hauled in eight rebounds, McMinn brought down seven and Schiefer had four assists – and the two youngest players to hold down the floor for BSH on Tuesday racked up a combined 29 points. Eighth grader Hailey Holcombe scored 8 of her 12 points in the second half, and Madelyn Mitchell, a freshman, led the Knights with 17 total. She added eight rebounds.
“I think we all just really worked together,” Mitchell said, “and we really had grown as a team altogether.”
Facing a Flames unit that matched up evenly with them in both defensive play and points averaged per game (about 35), the Knights used their airtight passing to maneuver the ball around the Flames’ press.
“The way to break the press [is]: obviously, we want somebody in the middle, and something we’ve been discussing all week is going to the basketball, not away from it,” Villiott said. “Another benefit for us is just having five people that feel comfortable with the ball. That definitely helps.”
Carter complimented her Knights’ defense and said they were able to make the Flames take bad shots.
“And then we were ready for the rebound, for those long rebounds,” Carter said.
“We controlled the tempo of the game,” said Mitchell, who was sharp in attacking the basket in the paint. After the lead changed hands multiple times through the first half, Mitchell hit a layup down low off of McMinn’s assist for the go-ahead 2-pointer, after which BSH never trailed again. Mitchell then put back an insurance bucket on a drive begun by a defensive rebound from Carter to help keep the Knights in a 16-14 lead going into the locker room.
Mitchell tallied up 10 points and Carter hauled in six boards in the first half alone.
After netting her first 5 points from the free-throw line, Holcombe warmed up from the field in the third quarter, sparking her team into gradually growing its lead as she knocked down her team’s lone 3-pointer of the game, then added another 3 points on a layup and bonus shot from the free-throw line off of the ensuing foul.
The Flames whittled the Knights’ lead from 12 down to 5 with 3:49 to play, but Mitchell broke free of the defense, gathered in a long pass from Holcombe and hit the pressure-free layup down low.
“It just gets us more hyped up for the lead, and that just inspires all of us to work even harder,” Mitchell said.
She and Carter chipped in a couple of takeaways to further hinder the home team’s challenge, forcing it to call a timeout with 1:32 to play. Sophomore Avery Nussbaum knocked down a 3-pointer with under a minute remaining, but Mitchell hauled in a couple of clutch rebounds, and Holcombe and Schiefer each made a free throw to grow the Knights’ lead to two possessions, which proved to be enough to fend off the Flames, who made one last 3 in the final seconds.
Schiefer netted a jumper in the first half and contributed to Carter’s layup in the fourth quarter when she stole a ball from Eastern Mennonite after Mitchell brought the pressure, then got the ball to Carter, who netted the shot on a fast break.
“The first five group is very unselfish,” Villiott said. “And one thing we told them: each possession is very critical.”
Sophomore Avery Nussbaum made three 3s for Eastern Mennonite and scored a team-leading 11 points, and her teammate, senior Maya Ferrell, netted two 3s and 10 points total. Junior Halie Mast came into Tuesday's game averaging 11.7 points over 22 games played, but was held to 4 points.
The Knights will take on a major challenge tomorrow as they head to the Simon Family Jewish Community Center in Virginia Beach to play top-seeded Veritas Collegiate Academy in the VISAA state quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re very excited,” Carter said. “We play the number-one seed, but it’ll be a good game. We’re excited. We haven’t made it this far, so it’ll be a lot of fun.
“We’re such a close team. The starting five and people that come off the bench are all super close," she added. "I think everyone’s really, really excited.”
