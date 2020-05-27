Blessed Sacrament Huguenot honors top students of 2020

POWHATAN – James Hawkins and Raymond Avery lead the 2020 Class of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, with grade point averages of 4.318 and 4.2.
Hawkins is the son of Steve and Cindy Hawkins of Powhatan. He plans to attend the University of Virginia but is currently undecided on his major.
Hawkins said that being able to attend high school at Blessed Sacrament has been very impactful for him. They have been so supportive that it feels like he has a second family at school, which made being named valedictorian even more special.
“At BSH, everyone truly cares about your well-being as well as your academics. I am very honored to have been able to receive this award. I am very thankful for my family, friends, and all of the faculty and staff at BSH for helping me to get this point in my academic career. I am very eager to attend the University of Virginia next year but I will not forget all of the memories created at BSH,” he said.
During his time at BSH, Hawkins served as president of the National Honor Society, a position he still holds, as well as being class president since the sixth grade. He is a member of the National Latin Honor Society and has been a member of the Latin Club for multiple years. He has been very involved with athletics as a member of the varsity soccer team, varsity football team, and varsity basketball team. He was also the editor-in-chief for Blessed Sacrament’s yearbook this year.
Outside of school, he has been a youth soccer referee for the past six years and a soccer player for the Richmond Strikers Soccer Club for the past three years. He also served as a volunteer coach for Own the Goal Elite Goalkeeper Training and has volunteered at various times for the Special Olympics, Backpacks of Love, and Veteran’s Hospital.
Avery is the son of Ray and Susan Avery of Powhatan. He will attend Virginia Tech and focus on university studies.
Even though his senior year was cut short, Avery said he feels “incredibly blessed to have been able to attend BSH for as long as I have, and I am very grateful for the friendships and memories I made along the way.”
While at Blessed Sacrament, he was the National Honor Society vice president, a member of the National Latin Honor Society, varsity basketball captain, and a member of Latin Club.
Outside of school, he was a Sunday school teacher at Passion Community Church, went on a mission trip to Belize in 2019, and participated in the Powhatan 4-H Shooting Club.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.