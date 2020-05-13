Blessed Sacrament Huguenot names Teachers of the Year

POWHATAN – Two Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School educators got a huge surprise last week when members of the school’s administrative team showed up at their front doors to recognize them as Teachers of the Year.
The small delegation went out on Tuesday, May 5 to honor art teacher Mary Jane Newbill as the lower school’s Teacher of the Year and English teacher Martha O'Brien as the upper school’s Teacher of the Year.
Both teachers said they thought their co-workers were visiting as part of Teacher Appreciation Week and were shocked to hear the yells of congratulations and the signs saying they had been named Teacher of the Year.
O'Brien said as she saw the small bus pull up and the administrators descend, she was expecting well wishes and a box of chocolate. So when they held up the sign and said,” Congratulations, you are Teacher of the Year,” she said she was flabbergasted and overcome with emotion.
“I was so incredibly grateful and honored to be recognized among my peers because I teach with an amazingly intelligent group of teachers who are all very passionate about the students. For them to choose me was just validating,” she said.
When Newbill saw her co-workers getting off the school bus at her house, she started tearing up.
“They had to tell me I was Teacher of the Year. I didn’t even see the sign because I was teary and so happy to see them even though they were wearing their masks. It was just so good to see everybody because I missed them so much. I am still pinching myself. It is a great little school,” she said.
Paula Ledbetter, BSH’s head of school, said that surprising the two teachers filled her heart with joy. It was an even more emotional moment because they hadn’t seen each other in person in weeks.
“To literally see their surprise that not only were we there at their house but that we were also announcing they were Teacher of the Year, they were genuinely shocked and emotional. It felt really good to do that for them,” Ledbetter said.
Martha O'Brien
Through the years, O'Brien has worked as an English Teacher at first Huguenot Academy and then Blessed Sacrament Huguenot for about 25 years. She started at Huguenot Academy in 1990, worked for five years and took a few years off when she had her son, Toby. She came back to teach at the school in 1998, and Toby enrolled as a first-grader at the same time. Working there while he completed his next 12 years of elementary and secondary education was an incredible blessing, she said.
O'Brien stayed at BSH until she retired in 2012, but even then she continued to substitute teach there and run the drama program. About two years ago, the school asked her to return as a part-time English teacher in addition to teaching drama, and she agreed.
“I have always been a reader. I have always found my comfort and solace in books. One of my greatest pleasures is to introduce literature to students so they can become lifelong readers and sort of join in that great conversation that has continued throughout the ages,” she said. “I am really passionate about literature and passionate about students reading and becoming involved in that experience.”
Ledbetter said O'Brien is well loved by students, staff, and parents, and, because of her long history with the school, even by alumni. She described the English teacher as passionate, compassionate, and very genuine “in the way she works with students where they are, supporting them personally as well as academically.”
“It is very common in her classroom that she is also giving them life lessons. She is not just teaching English; she is giving them life lessons about how to communicate and handle difficult situations, depending on what is going on,” Ledbetter said. “She is very much more than a teacher to our students – she is a mentor and she is a very important part of our community.”
O'Brien said teaching her students from a distance since the school closed on March 13 has been difficult. She enjoys talking to the students and seeing their faces on video chat, but said “it is not the same as having them in the classroom.”
Mary Jane Newbill
Newbill has taught art part-time for students in the pre-kindergarten 4-year-old classes all the way up to sixth grade for the last eight years. She came to the school in 2012 straight out of retirement from Henrico County Schools, where she had taught for 30 years. She also taught for five years before that in Richmond City Schools.
Having been educated in elementary and high school at private Catholic schools, Newbill said coming to Blessed Sacrament felt like coming full circle in her life.
Newbill said she loves her students, co-workers, and parents, and for her, teaching art is such a joy that being at BSH doesn’t feel like work.
“It is a special little place. It is really a family at that school. When you teach there, even if you only teach there part-time, you know about every student there even if you don’t teach them because it is such a small school. It is a special spot,” she said.
Newbill brings sunshine and laughter with her wherever she goes, Ledbetter said. She has a great sense of humor and attitude, is incredibly uplifting, and can always be counted on for a hug, a laugh, and some motivation.
“She is definitely well loved by the kids. She is always encouraging them. When you are in her classroom, she is constantly praising them, encouraging them to try new things, and really helping to bring out their creative side. She is absolutely amazing and definitely doesn’t know a stranger,” Ledbetter said.
When she taught her last class on March 12, Newbill had no idea it was going to be her final day with her students in the classroom. She is retiring in June and said she has missed having these final weeks with the students.
“I have done it this long because I have absolutely loved it – it is the best job in the world. My heart is with those sweet children. I miss all of them and their little faces and the smiles on their faces when they do their artwork,” she said.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.