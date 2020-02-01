Knights edge past Brunswick Academy 65-60
POWHATAN - When a high school basketball player reaches 1,000 career points, it’s cause for celebration, partly because relatively few players achieve the milestone.
The chances of two players on the same team reaching 1,000 in the same night, however, are even slimmer.
But that’s exactly what Blessed Sacrament Huguenot's seniors and longtime leaders Raymond Avery and Robbie Kurtz achieved in Friday night’s home game versus Brunswick Academy.
Avery got into the paint and put up a floater to reach his 1,000th career point. Kurtz glided down the lane for a layup to achieve his 1000th career point.
Both were recognized at half time for making the 1000-point club and were presented with their 1000-point balls by BSH Class of 1997 alum Kristian Hargadon, who is still the all-time leading scorer in Blessed Sacrament Huguenot history.
Playing tight defense in Friday’s game, the BSH Knights powered out to a 14-point lead. Brunswick Academy fought back to tie the game with one minute left, but with the help of a couple of quick breaks, BSH pulled off the 65-60 triumph, bouncing back from a 54-50 loss to the Vikings at Brunswick Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Knights, with the victory, improved to 9-7.
Kenny Moore contributed to this report.
More coverage on Kurtz' and Avery's achievements will follow in an upcoming report from the Powhatan Today.
