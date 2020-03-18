School closure will effectively cancel or postpone all BSH athletic activities before April 20
As the global situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, following the lead of Powhatan County's public school system, will remain closed through April 17, effectively cancelling or postponing all athletic events until school reopens.
In a letter addressed to the BSH community, Head of School Paula Ledbetter and Assistant Principal Meredith Perry wrote the following:
"Shortly after today’s email was sent, we were informed of the extended closure of Powhatan County Public Schools through April 13, 2020.
"We will extend our school closure through April 13 based on the closure of Powhatan County Public Schools. Our Easter Break will remain as scheduled through April 17. As of now, school is scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 20, 2020.
"Given today’s recent news of an extended closure, we are currently in the process of planning and making preparations for a long-term period of time for remote learning and instruction. We will continue to keep you informed of plans in the coming days."
Should the spring season resume, it would do so on Monday, April 20, with the BSH baseball team playing a 4:30 p.m. game at Blue Ridge Christian.
