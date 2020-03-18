School closure will effectively cancel or postpone all BSH athletic activities before April 20

As the global situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, following the lead of Powhatan County's public school system, will remain closed through April 17, effectively cancelling or postponing all athletic events until school reopens.

In a letter addressed to the BSH community, Head of School Paula Ledbetter and Assistant Principal Meredith Perry wrote the following:

"Shortly after today’s email was sent, we were informed of the extended closure of Powhatan County Public Schools through April 13, 2020.

"We will extend our school closure through April 13 based on the closure of Powhatan County Public Schools. Our Easter Break will remain as scheduled through April 17. As of now, school is scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 20, 2020.

"Given today’s recent news of an extended closure, we are currently in the process of planning and making preparations for a long-term period of time for remote learning and instruction. We will continue to keep you informed of plans in the coming days."

Should the spring season resume, it would do so on Monday, April 20, with the BSH baseball team playing a 4:30 p.m. game at Blue Ridge Christian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email