QUANTICO - Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Football won in Friday’s trip to Quantico in old-school fashion, throwing and completing just one pass on the night while devastating their opponents 48-0 with a stonewalling defense and a dominating run game.
Defensive end Khadeis Battle ruled his side of the field and delivered 5 tackles - “pretty soon they were running away from him,” BSH head coach Gary Brock said of Battle.
Zach Miles and Chase Musselman were each in on three tackles, and linebackers Jack Hatfield, Ben Newton and Josh Decker were all instrumental in shutting down the home team. Brock noted how the Knights did a much better job gang-tackling and circling in, resulting in several different players getting half-tackles on the evening. Quantico tried to pass a number of times, but the Knights’ pass rush pressured the home team heavily.
Quarterback Trevor Parker had an incendiary 21 yards per carry as he ran 6 times for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns, with offensive linemen Battle and Jack Milstead trapping and pulling to help him score. His sole pass, on 3rd and 7, traveled 10 yards over the middle on a slant to Zander Nadeau. All of a sudden, after Quantico had everyone bunched up in the front like most of the teams that the Knights are playing now, the home team’s players backed off a little bit.
“Then after that, we just ran, ran, ran,” Brock said.
Dom Falchi was also very effective in the ground game once more, extending his streak of games with a touchdown to eight as he scored twice and ran 102 yards on 13 carries.
“That’s something for him to be proud about,” Brock said of Falchi’s touchdown streak. “He’s getting some help from the offensive line, but he’s making good reads, too, so we’re real happy for him.”
The Knights scored seven rushing touchdowns in all and led 21-0 after the first quarter. Nick Dawson and Josh Decker got their team going early on scores of 22 and 23 yards, respectively, and Parker took a trip to the house on a 63-yard romp. Falchi’s 15-yarder and another Parker touchdown, this one for 27 yards, made it 35-0, BSH at halftime. Falchi added a third-quarter goal line rush and 8th grader Hunter Case got on the scoreboard on a 10-yard run - he ran into the line, he picked an open hole and scampered in for the touchdown.
The win lifted BSH to a winning record (5-4) including its Aug. 16 Benefit game for Sean McQueen versus Rappahannock County. The Knights, currently seeded one spot out of the four-team playoff field, will continue their quest to make the postseason on Friday, Nov. 1 in their regular season finale at Chincoteague on the Eastern Shore.
