Board continues to build strategic plan for Powhatan

POWHATAN – When trying to lay the foundation for the future vision of Powhatan County, word choice is the key.
The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors continued its work last week on finding the right words to describe the future Powhatan that residents want to see. On Thursday, March 5, the five supervisors held the second of three special strategic planning meetings with Ken Peterson, president of Good Government Ventures LLC.
The first session with Peterson on Feb. 11 was about establishing a firm foundation on which to build a strategic plan. Last week’s three-hour session was focused on pulling those ideas together to develop a shared vision, mission statement, and strategic plan moving toward the next 10 to 20 years.
“Tonight we are going to establish goals and objectives that, if they were achieved, would accomplish those goals. And if those goals are accomplished, the vision would be realized,” Peterson said.
Although they haven’t voted on anything to make it official, the board members came to an initial agreement on the first draft of several elements.
The current draft of the county’s vision statement is: A vibrant community that exemplifies blending a relaxed rural lifestyle, excellent public services, and close proximity to urban amenities where business can prosper and stars are visible at night.
The current iteration of the mission statement is: To provide excellent public services in an efficient, effective, accountable manner and to protect the rights and freedoms of our citizens.
The core values the county will employ to uphold those statements are service to community, integrity, approachability, accountability, and transparency, the board decided.
With these in place, the board then went on to set goals to achieve some of the most important elements of what they want local government to achieve. By the end of the meeting, they had started to brainstorm measurable actions the county could take to achieve those goals, but they ran out of time before they finished.
While the debate around the different items was lively, it wasn’t heated. One point that the board went around on for awhile was how to capture the desire spoken by many citizens to keep Powhatan as rural as possible while recognizing there are parts that no longer fit that description, especially on sections of Anderson Highway and on the east end of the county. Peterson also tried to keep the board focused on aspects of county life they could directly influence.
In the end, the board created five general goals with underlying objectives to help them achieve those goals.
The first goal, maintaining a rural lifestyle, was the only one that was fully fleshed out at the end of the meeting. Under that goal, they talked about the objective of maintaining the county’s rural character with efforts such as focusing on lower density, conservation easements/ open space, the number of farms/rural acreage, overlay districts, and architecture/landscape/signage along main roads. They also talked about how important the county’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance would be toward this objective.
With the objective of rural lifestyle, they talked about outdoor recreation and equestrian activities.
The largest of the goals was to provide excellent public services, focusing objectives specifically on the areas of education, public safety, parks and recreation, health, infrastructure, transportation, and the registrar’s office.
They only fleshed out two of these objectives before the meeting ended a little after 9 p.m. Under education, they talked for awhile about what role the county would have since most decisions and goals about the schools are ultimately set by the school board and staff. The supervisors’ role comes more through providing adequate funding to achieve their goal of supporting high quality education, and they can help do that by having a good working relationship with the school board, supporting the development of a master plan for public education, and supporting career and technical education (CTE) efforts that could provide highly-qualified members of the local workforce.
Under the public safety objective, the board talked about helping fire and EMS, with measurables such as promoting volunteerism, tracking response times, examining property loss data, moving toward an education/training center for personnel, and making sure they are properly equipped.
Sheriff Brad Nunnally, who was at the meeting, weighed in as the board asked how to help his office succeed. The measurables they discussed were the crime rate, number of calls per deputy (miles), employee turnover, keeping them properly equipped, animal control’s rates of success, and substance abuse prevention.
The third goal dealt with the county’s financial management, and the board decided to set objectives in the areas of financial policies, the county’s financial position, its efficiency, and the budget/CIP allocation of financial resources.
Goal 4 deals with economic development, and the board focused on measures to ensure the county is business friendly; attracts, retains, and helps businesses expand, and maintains its profile, planning, and exposure.
The final goal, which is to have an excellent county employee team, should focus on recruiting and retaining them, professional development, and creating a positive environment, they said.
Peterson said the board would continue fleshing out these goals and objectives at the final strategic planning workshop, which will be held at 6 p.m. on March 24 in the conference room of the Village Building, 3910 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan. The meeting is open to the public.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
