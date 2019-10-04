MIDLOTHIAN - A much-improved Cosby unit was one point away from cinching the match.
The Titans led visiting Powhatan 14-10 in the fifth, tiebreaking set on Thursday, Oct. 3; they needed that 15th point to win.
They got that 15th point...
...but only after Powhatan - playing its second five-set match in three days - clawed its way back into the game to force extra points, as, once that happened, one team needed to lead the other by two points in order to win it.
The first to lead by two beyond 15 was Powhatan - at 18-16.
The Indians rallied from a rough first set to edge past Cosby in a nailbiting five-set thriller and grow their win streak to 11 games.
Powhatan fell behind early on a 25-12 first set; Powhatan head coach Cindy Bryant described how Cosby “came out with aggressive everything” from serves to swings to downballs.
“Our passing was totally off,” Bryant noted, “and I think there was a little shock and awe at how much better Cosby was than the first time we played them.”
But the Indians pulled together and came out fighting in the second set, winning it 25-22. DePaul commit Sierra Ellison - who had returned from an ankle injury that sidelined her for multiple weeks - helped pull together the back row defense. She led the team in digs with 11; four of her teammates made at least 6 each.
“Her strength of presence on the back row was the perfect gift to our team tonight,” Coach Bryant said. “We anticipate her return to our front row hopefully by the end of next week.”
Zoe Higley had several huge offblocker digs and smart net plays that gave the Indians momentum in both the fourth and fifth sets. The two teams traded stanzas in the third and fourth (Powhatan narrowly lost 28-26, then won 25-20) to force the tiebreaker; the Indians were down 14-10 in the fifth, but - in the words of Coach Bryant - “just kept fighting one point at a time” to edge past the Titans beyond the regulation 15-point ceiling.
“We are so proud of these girls and how they keep pulling together,” Coach Bryant said. “They are truly displaying ‘team’ match after match. “
Bryson Amorese made 32 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills and 1 ace, Star Bryant delivered 15 kills, 5 blocks and 9 digs, Natalie Mueller made 10 kills and 6 digs and versatile McKenzie Urbine came up big again with 9 kills, 6 digs and 2 aces.
