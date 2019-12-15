Just as he helped his Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Knights open the 3-game week strong with clutch three-pointers and 41 points against Grove Christian on Monday, Dec. 9, senior Robbie Kurtz helped his team end it with a bang.
With his Knights trailing VCC rival Tidewater Academy near the end of regulation on Friday, Dec. 13, Kurtz knocked down a half-court shot in front of the home crowd to tie the game and send it into overtime.
Juniors Henry Kiefer and Ben Newton then knocked down huge shots in the extra period, and BSH fended off the visiting Warriors 72-68 for a 5-0 start to the 2019-20 season going into the long holiday break.
“Great team win!” said head coach Chris Hamner. “Very proud of my entire team! Top to bottom everyone contributed.”
Kurtz on Friday double-doubled with 32 points and 14 rebounds, Newton made 15 points and 7 assists and senior Raymond Avery netted 11 points. For Tidewater Academy, Jose Griffin made 21 points; Anthony Bendrick netted 18.
Kurtz through 5 games is averaging 28.8 points and 13.2 rebounds as he also double-doubled with 27 points and 14 rebounds in the Knights' 71-33 win over The New Community School on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Avery, who poured in 24 points on Tuesday, is averaging 18.8 points per game.
The Knights get a 3-week break before playing at Brunswick Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, 7 p.m.
“To be 5-0 going into Christmas break was one of my guys’ goals,” Hamner said, “and I’m very proud that they accomplished it!"
