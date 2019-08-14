Carmack pitches idea for foundation to preserve open spaces, capture donations

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors is considering forming a conservation and recreation foundation that could potentially capture revenue and receive land donations meant to bolster open space and parks and recreation in the county.
During a workshop on Thursday, Aug. 8, the board heard a presentation from Karin Carmack, chair of the planning commission, in which she urged them to consider the creation of the Powhatan Conservation and Recreation Foundation.
The idea for the foundation was inspired by solar farms that have come into the county or are being considered – two are currently under review by the planning commission – with little opportunity for the county to capture revenue from them.
Carmack said she started looking at other localities to see what they were doing to capture some additional revenue or benefits from these solar farms, which led to the idea for a 501c3 foundation.
The purpose of the foundation would be to receive donations from companies, individuals, associations, and grants either in the form of cash or donated land. A board of directors could use those monies and lands to create and develop future public parks and recreation programs, services, and facilities.
“I have fielded it with some of these solar companies and, according to these solar companies, they are interested in becoming an active partner with Powhatan and offering some sort of compensation for the loss of open space that occurs with these projects,” Carmack said.
The advantage to the foundation would be that it gives the county flexibility with taking actions such as promising matching funds to sports associations that fundraise for parks and recreation purposes or purchasing land that would suit its needs, she said.
Given the two solar farms currently being reviewed by the planning commission, Carmack urged the board to act fairly quickly if the board members think it would be a good idea to start the foundation.
When asked by the board about current tax benefits from solar farms, Jamie Timberlake, commissioner of the revenue, talked about how complicated but limited taxing these companies is depending on the size of the solar farm.
Only three members of the board of supervisors were present at the meeting – chair Angie Cabell, who represents District 3, David Williams, District 1, and Carson Tucker, District 5.
All of them liked the idea Carmack presented of capturing those dollars and land donations. Williams talked about finding the “sweet spot” of these situations with solar farms – the optimum amount of revenue the county feels it should be getting.
“We know it is not going to be equal to, for example a subdivision or a commercial development, but given the offset for community services for residential, is it something less that we would agree upon that we would want to look at in terms of donations to enhance the deal for the county,” he said.
However, Cabell argued that the county’s Economic Development Authority (EDA), which is already established, could serve the same functions and could handle these situations by expanding a little without setting up a new foundation.
“I am not at all opposed to this idea; I think it’s a great idea. I just don’t know that you need another layer of bureaucracy involved when it’s already an option,” she said.
The two women argued the point for several minutes, with Carmack questioning the effectiveness of handing this task to the EDA rather than a designated board of directors all focused on and passionate about preserving open spaces. She also pointed out that it might seem counter intuitive to some people for a group focused on economic development to also be managing a program about preserving open spaces.
Ultimately, Cabell said she was not comfortable with setting up a foundation in the county’s name or even committing to do it while missing two board members and without providing any chance for public input.
The board agreed to have county staff and Carmack work together to gather more information about existing foundations and possible bylaws and bring it back to the board with a recommendation.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
