Comic Con culture comes to Powhatan County

POWHATAN – Zoe Pollard loved the thrill of being recognized.
For a few hours on Saturday, Feb. 22, Zoe didn’t look like Zoe. She was sporting a red and white wig, wearing a blue and white pants outfit, and had a solemn expression on her face.
Walking around the Commons area of Powhatan Middle School, the sixth-grader didn’t know at first if anybody would understand her ensemble.
So, when she heard another youth yell the name of the beloved anime character she was cosplaying, Zoe was bashfully ecstatic.
“I don’t think a lot of people know ‘My Hero Academia,’ but when I was over there, they were all like ‘Todoroki!’ I have gotten more attention than I ever had. It made me feel very happy and very excited,” she said.
Creating an inviting and inclusive event that catered to people with interests such as anime, comic books, graphic novels, super heroes, board games, and more was always the goal of the Powhatan Comic Con. Celebrating the success of their second event, organizers Stephanie Willis and Bucky Webb said they were delighted to see not only a wide range of young people coming to the event to have some fun but adults as well.
With 313 people attending the local event this year, it only saw a slight attendance increase over 2019, said Willis, the middle school librarian. But in almost every other respect, the comic con showed great improvement. They nearly doubled the number of vendors at the event and almost did the same for the participation in the costume contest.
“Next year we hope to have more hands-on activities and speakers. And we want to make sure we have more pull from the high school,” she said, adding they really want to attract people of all ages and not only students.
Phillip Harris of Powhatan brought his step-daughter, 9-year-old Kara Posey, to the event. He collected comic books as a youth and recognized that as a voracious reader, Kara might be interested in them, too. So he and his wife got her some about three years ago and she has really liked them.
“There are so many different things going on. It is limitless as to what you can have in a comic – the exposure to artwork, the exposure to the storylines, and just the different genres within comics,” he said.
Kara said she came dressed as Harley Quinn because she had the outfit and knew the character can be found in many comic books. The little girl had a great time looking at the vendors and finding some of the comic books she had been wanting to read.
Harris said he appreciated the convenience of having something new and different that caters to so many interests happen here in Powhatan rather than having to drive to the city.
Olivia Morrison, 17, came to the comic con with her younger sister, Amaya, 13. Olivia had already created a costume for the character of Charmy Bee, which is found in the Sonic the Hedgehog video game, and was excited to have somewhere to wear it.
“It is exciting. I am a little nervous. I have never done this before so I was a little nervous to try it. But it was fun to make,” she said.
Cosplay, or costume play, is such an empowering and freeing activity, Zoe Pollard said. She had done it twice before she made her Shoto Todoroki costume.
“I like the fact that you can be anything. I mostly like how if you really put your creativity into it, you can do some really big stuff. It is really cool to me,” she said.
Willis said she loves providing a place – whether it is the library on a school day or the comic con – where people feel like they can come and have fun enjoying their niche interests and not feeling judged about it.
Holding a comic con at the middle school was her idea originally, but she is quick to point out she couldn’t have done it alone. She combined her desire to support young people with a variety of interests with Webb’s experience.
Webb, a seventh grade English teacher and lifelong comic book enthusiast, said he had “never thought of the combination of a school and comic con, but it is a great idea.” He in turn reached out to Tommy Donovan, manager of Richmond Comix, who was instrumental in getting almost every single vendor who participated in the event for the last two years.
Willis and Webb have plenty of plans to grow the event next year, and are even talking about finding ways to incorporate more classroom connections.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
