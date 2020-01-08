POWHATAN – He was just here, in this same kind of spot, four days before.
In the opening leg of Saturday's Hawk Duals, Powhatan sophomore Dylan Coward had wrestled in the match that would decide the winner between his Indians and hosting team Hanover. He had battled into overtime, but came up just short, and the Hawks grabbed the narrow team victory.
And then, in Wednesday’s home tri meet, the Indians held a 4-point lead over visiting Cosby, who had beaten them in the same tri last year at Cosby High School. With just two individual matches to go in the dual - 106 and 113 - Powhatan was in a position to secure the win at 106 with a 3-point win by decision.
They turned to Coward, who started the night at 113, but weighed 106 and could bump back down to that weight class.
“I just wanted to redeem myself,” Coward said. “I felt like I needed to do it for my team.”
The match was in his hands. The team was on his back.
He went up against Malik Williams, the same wrestler from Cosby who pinned him last year.
Not this time.
The cheers of the Powhatan home crowd swelled to a crescendo as the final seconds of the third period ticked down to not only cement Coward’s 7-2 win by decision over Williams, but put Powhatan’s lead out of reach at 7 points with one last match left in the lineup.
Powhatan took the forfeit at 113, making Coward’s thrilling win the last of the night. His victory put the exclamation mark on the Indians’ 34-33 team triumph over Cosby and secured a 2-0 sweep of the tri as the home unit also denied Atlee 44-33.
“We rose to the challenge today,” said Powhatan head coach Jonathan Tanaka. “I think that motivating factor of having that loss [from last year to Cosby] in our pocket sometimes is a little bit better – obviously you don’t want to take a loss, but sometimes that ends up motivating you a little bit more.
“With our guys…looking forward, this weekend at the Virginia Duals, Cosby’s the third seed in the tournament,” Tanaka said. “For us, with our guys, we were kind of pushing them, like: ‘Hey…if we can hang with a team like this, if we can beat a team like this, that shows you guys where we are.’”
For Coward, offense was the key. He said he didn’t shoot at all in his overtime match at Hanover; this time, however, Coward was constantly taking shots, pushing Williams to the edges of the inbounds plane throughout the three periods. He went down to Williams early on a takedown, but escaped for a point to go into the second period trailing 2-1. And then, he took a point on a penalty.
And then Williams chose neutral, granting the go-ahead point to Coward at 3-2.
He took advantage, and he swung around his opponent and took advantage on top to extend his lead by two more, sparking the crowd into a roar.
“It felt I got back into the match,” Coward said.
He overpowered Williams to prevent a point off an escape, added an insurance takedown in the third period and remained firmly in command until the final whistle blew. In his victory, he showed the crowd what Tanaka and his coaching staff see from him every day.
“When he believes in himself and he wrestles, he can do great things,” Tanaka said of Coward. “Hopefully tonight is kind of the start of the turning of the tide for him, that he starts realizing what he’s capable of, but man – especially after he took that loss against Hanover really tough, as he should – and to be able to right that, turn that ship around four days later, that’s phenomenal, man. Just happy for the kid.”
“It means a lot,” Coward said of his coaches’ belief in him. “It tells me that they can see that I’m getting better, like I’m not just like the 85-pound kid I was last year.”
---This story will be updated.
