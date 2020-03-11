POWHATAN – A Powhatan County woman saved the lives of her elderly mother and stepfather last week after she pulled them from their burning home.
Powhatan County Fire and Rescue responded to a call about a house fire at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 in the 1900 block of Judes Ferry Road. The fire was contained to one room.
Sherwood Haddon spoke about the incident on Friday, describing how his sister got a call from her mother, who lives next door, saying she had heard a pop and was smelling smoke coming from her reclining power chair. His sister called 911 and then rushed next door and got her mother, 86, and stepfather, 90, out of the house, which was already filling with smoke.
“She lives 150 feet away. When she went into the house, it was solid black smoke. She could see the flames on the chair were getting bigger and bigger. That chair was in is completely burned up,” Haddon said.
All three were transported to MCV, Haddon said, with his sister and mother suffering the most from smoke inhalation. His sister pulled their stepfather out of his chair and then dragged him out of the house, so he was below the smoke and wasn’t as badly affected, Haddon added.
He said Friday that his sister would be coming home the next day and his mom would be released in a few days.
Despite the stress of the situation, Haddon said he is grateful his sister was close enough to act so quickly and that his loved ones escaped more serious injuries.
“If my sister hadn’t been at home they wouldn’t be here,” he said.
The house suffered an estimated $200,000 in damage, Haddon said. The room with the chair was badly damaged and the areas around it will also still need extensive repairs.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
