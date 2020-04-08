Drive-by birthday party for Nana

POWHATAN – One after another, they drove by to show their love.
When Josephine “Nana” Bennett’s family brought her outside of her home on Saturday, March 28, she had no idea what was in store for her. Her daughter, granddaughter, and great-grandchildren seemed to be expecting something, but she wasn’t in on surprise.
Then from a distance, you could hear the first car horn. Then came the sound of a fire engine siren. And one by one, 41 vehicles carrying well-wishers drove through her front driveway so they could wish Bennett a very happy 99th birthday.
“I was surprised,” Bennett said with a chuckle after the last car had driven by. “I was not expecting all that.”
Bennett’s daughter, Pat Masten, said words couldn’t describe how thankful she was for the people who came to show their love for her mother when they are already under so much stress. Since her mother came to live with her in 2003, Masten said church members at Old Powhatan Baptist Church have embraced her whole-heartedly.
“I am a little overwhelmed but not surprised knowing our church family because that is who they are,” said Masten, a member of the church since 1973.
The Rev. Brad Russell, lead pastor, said the original plan was to celebrate Bennett’s birthday the next day during Sunday school. She had been out of church for a bit for health reasons, and March 29 was expected to be her first Sunday back.
But when state and national leaders warned against having large gatherings, the church needed to come up with a new plan if it still wanted to help her celebrate, Russell said. He credited church member Rebecca Fox with coming up with the idea to ask fellow church members if they would be willing to do a drive-by party.
“Many people had already sent her cards in the mail because we thought we maybe would fill up her mailbox with cards. But I think everybody showing up in their cars was even better,” he said.
Those who wanted to participate met at the church at 2 p.m. and then drove single file to her house, where her family already had her waiting outside. Russell added that while the party was meant to brighten Bennett’s day and show support to her family, he thinks it also helped church members as it was a way to get together in a controlled way.
“For everybody involved, it did a lot of good. As I got in the car when we were leaving, I looked at my wife and said, ‘We actually still have a church.’ As much as we are trying to keep in contact with one another, to have 40 cars full of people come together to celebrate was encouraging and exciting,” he said.
Carol Beach of Powhatan said her grandmother is sassy and is loved by all she meets, which is why so many people call her “Nana.”
“She is Christ-centered. I think that leads to her calm and loving nature. She loves as He loved. There are very few people I can say that about – Nana and Mom are two of them,” Beach said.
Masten described her mother as patient and calm, saying she has “always been a helper and a caregiver.”
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
