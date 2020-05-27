Sometimes you just sit back and let the positivity flow over you.
Recently, I heard from a friend about this seemingly random movement going around Powhatan County called dusting. A friend told me about it, and then another friend invited me to join a private Facebook group called the Powhatan Sisterhood of the Traveling Spirits and Treats.
When I was accepted into the group and started looking around, I was impressed with the members’ desire to come together and their generosity and kindness – so much so that I decided to write a story for the Powhatan Today (see story on page 1A).
For those of you have haven’t read that story yet, the group refers to its members as fairies and they “dust” other women in the county by anonymously dropping off bags of goodies on their porches, ringing the doorbell, and hightailing it. Of course, this positive take on the ding dong ditch was the original concept, but it’s obvious from some of the posts on the page that many have either stuck around to chat and meet their neighbors or been caught before they could get away.
For the story, I interviewed Jessie Wilkes, the woman who started the group to bring a little cheer to the women of the county in these heavy times. She shared her desire to see women come together in unity and spread some joy. She expressed surprise at the exponential growth the group had seen – she created the invite-only group on May 2 and by May 13 it had 1,000 members. She also talked about the impact it was having on local women.
But the best way to gauge that was to actually ask the women on the page what it meant to them. So, with Jessie’s permission, I posted a message asking anyone who wanted to share their experience dusting others or being dusted to either comment on the post or send me an email. As I wrote a few hours later when I edited the post to say I had what I needed for the story, the response was overwhelming.
Women going through really hard times talked about the needed boost this gave them to get through their day. Mothers shared stories of dusting with their children and their happiness at watching them excitedly embrace the idea of giving. Women shared photos of the great surprises they found waiting on their doorstep or of the bags they had prepared to go brighten someone else’s day.
When I told the women I had enough for my story, I joked that the only way I could fit them all was if I filled up the entire paper with their experiences. While I can’t do that, I can share a few more here to continue to show just how important the kindness of a stranger can be to others.
On Mother’s Day, Jean Kingery attended the funeral of a family member who had succumbed to cancer at age 36. The date was chosen because the woman’s greatest joy was her children. Kingery said it was a hard, extremely draining and emotional day, and she didn't think she had any more tears to cry.
“Then, I came home that evening and saw my dusting, and I was able to end my day with a smile instead of the sadness that had overwhelmed us throughout the day,” she said.
Necole Simmons was one of several women who shared a photo of her daughter wearing fairy wings and carrying bags to dust someone. The proud mom talked about her daughter’s willingness to spread love and kindness and focus on “positive things and feelings in this unprecedented time of loneliness and uncertainty.”
“This group is easing some quarantine anxieties for our family,” she wrote.
Cindy McGruder described her first time out, when she traveled to the homes of four local women to dust them.
“I got busted on one of them and had to try to explain to him what I was doing and hoped I wouldn't get arrested,” she said.
Then she arrived home to find she had been dusted twice. She said the joy she felt at being a recipient couldn’t be put into words. She was inspired to make four more bags and go dusting again.
“I believe I am addicted. ... I had to explain to my kids what was happening because my daughter was worried I would get arrested,” she wrote.
Erin Aeschlimann said she was in the hospital from April 23 to May 4, and coming home and being dusted twice made her feel so loved.
“It made me feel like everything was going to be okay. The creators of this ‘family’ have made a horrible situation not seem so very horrible,” she wrote.
Kara Taylor talked about the joy the group has given her. Scrolling through the posts each day to read the dustings and to “see how it has encouraged so many gives us all a sense of community. Powhatan is a great place to live,” she wrote.
Being at home so much with just about nowhere to go has been tough, Caitlin Sadler wrote. She has had fun gathering things that she hopes would brighten up someone’s day.
“I love how supportive everyone has been throughout this quarantine even though it has been so hard for so many. Being a part of this has given so much light during such a dark time. Women, many who don’t even know each other, showing kindness, friendship, and love is a magical thing. I love our community,” she wrote.
It’s hard to say it any better, so I will let Jessie, the group’s creator, wrap it up: “In a time where they have told us to separate, we united. We brought light to a very dark place; giving hope, love, laughs and encouragement. I’m so blessed to be part of such a beautiful thing.”
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
