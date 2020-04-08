POWHATAN – From the iconic songs restaged with coronavirus-inspired lyrics to the endless amount of posts and memes about being stuck at home, a worldwide pandemic sure knows how to bring out our funny side.
And, boy, do we need it. Right now, our county, our country, and our world are dealing with an unprecedented amount of stress.
As of April 5, the United States had reported 304,826 cases of COVID-19 with 7,616 deaths attributed to the disease. In Virginia, we have had 2,637 cases with 51 deaths as of April 5, with all of these numbers rising every day. Businesses are shut down and people are losing their jobs. People are afraid, bored, angry, worried, frazzled, and distressed.
So, I reiterate, with all of that on our minds and a limited amount of activities to help us relieve some of that stress, we need some humor as a good outlet.
Some of the things online right now have been extremely creative and amazing. There were the people who rewrote the lyrics to “Les Misérables” and Disney movies to reflect the frenzied cleaning, isolation, and sense of unease in our current situation.
There was the challenge by the Getty Museum in Los Angeles to have people recreate famous artworks in their homes using people and things they had on hand.
Just among people I know in the Powhatan community, I have seen jokes about introverts and hobbyists being in their element; digs at rival sports teams being 6 feet behind; the references to the copious amounts of alcohol needed for parents who are at home with children; the answering references that those same parents will now gladly support teacher raises; the playful (and not so playful) worries about gaining weight during so much unrestricted time near their home kitchens, and the posts inviting us all to answer fun questions so people who can’t see us can still get to know us better.
My personal favorite as a rollercoaster enthusiast involved having a rollercoaster ride shown from the viewer’s perspective on a television screen. Someone was holding a wine corkscrew that bounced along and raised its “arms” in excitement on the big drops within the camera’s view. I really needed that laugh.
Every conversation I have these days either starts or ends with how crazy life is right now. Almost every news story I watch or read is mostly filled with stories about COVID-19 – the good and the bad – because that is basically our reality right now. As you can tell, a good portion of our local coverage deals with the restrictions caused by the disease or the innovative ways people are making connections and helping others through a time of crisis.
But it is because of those dark moments that I can savor the humorous ones. I have heard laughter referred to as the best medicine, a form of bravery, a healer of wounds, and a sunbeam of the soul. We know that laughter can be contagious (the only good form of contagious going around right now). I think it can be all of those and more.
So as our self-isolation continues and those loved ones we have hunkered down with start to get on our nerves a bit (or a great deal), it might be a good idea to look for the humor in a way that works for you.
“Laughter is sunshine; it chases winter from the human face.” – Victor Hugo, Les Misérables
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
