A few years ago I made a bad choice.
I was visiting my family in Houston, Texas, and, for some reason, my mom, my nephew, and I decided to go for a walk at a local park. I don’t know what got into us, but we made the ultimate stupid move and left valuables in the car that were visible.
The next thing I know, someone is approaching us and telling us about a car with broken windows. I rushed to the car, and, sure enough, the stuff was gone.
The list of items stolen included my wallet, which, aside from the issue of canceling credit cards, had me extremely worried about how I was going to get on a plane without a valid photo ID. It was a painful life lesson about being aware of your surroundings and making smart choices with your belongings and yourself.
I was reminded of this unfortunate incident the other day because of a PSA provided by the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers about safety tips during the holiday season. The PSA was all about remembering that – even as we are entering into a season of goodwill and helping others – there are those who would seek to take advantage of your inattention and distraction.
I highly recommend our local families look at the full list on the agency’s Facebook page or seek out similar lists just to jog our memories or educate our young people about making smart choices in the coming weeks. They are applicable the entire year really, but, with so many more people shopping and visiting multiple locations in the coming weeks, criminals are sure to be on the prowl.
Here are just a few of the reminders the agency shared:
* Keep all car doors locked and windows closed while in or out of your car. Set your alarm or use an anti-theft device.
* Shop during daylight hours whenever possible. If you must shop at night, go with a friend or family member.
* Never leave your car unoccupied with the motor running or with children inside.
* If you must shop at night, park in a well-lighted area.
* Do not leave packages or valuables on the seat of your car. This creates a temptation for thieves. If you must leave something in the car, lock it in the trunk or put it out of sight.
* Keep a secure hold on your purse, handbag and parcels. Do not put them down or on top of the car in order to open the door.
* When approaching or leaving your vehicle, be aware of your surroundings.
* Do not approach your car alone if there are suspicious people in the area.
* Even though you are rushed and thinking about a thousand things, stay alert to your surroundings.
* Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.
* Keep a record of all of your credit card numbers in a safe place at home.
* Be extra careful if you do carry a wallet or purse. They are the prime targets of criminals in crowded shopping areas, transportation terminals, bus stops, on buses and other rapid transit.
* Ask mall or store security for an escort before leaving your shopping location.
* Be sure to locate your keys prior to going to your car.
* If you must use an ATM, choose one that is located inside a police station, mall, or well-lighted location. Withdraw only the amount of cash you need.
* Protect your PIN by shielding the ATM keypad from anyone who is standing near you.
* Avoid overloading yourself with packages. It is important to have clear visibility and freedom of motion to avoid mishaps.
* Teach your child to go to a store clerk and ask for help in case your child is separated from you.
* Children should never be allowed to go to the car alone and they should never be left alone in the car.
* Teach children their full name, address and telephone number to give to police officers or mall security. Teach children to immediately inform you if a stranger is bothering them.
The agency also provided a few tips for safer behaviors at home:
* Be extra cautious about locking doors and windows when you leave the house, even for a few minutes.
* When leaving home for an extended time, have a neighbor or family member watch your house and pick up your newspapers and mail.
* Indoor and outdoor lights should be on an automatic timer.
* Leave a radio or television on so the house looks and sounds occupied.
* Large displays of holiday gifts should not be visible through the windows and doors of your home.
* Be aware that criminals sometimes pose as couriers delivering gifts.
* It is not uncommon for criminals to take advantage of the generosity of people during the holiday season by soliciting donations door-to-door for charitable causes although no charity is involved.
* Ask for their identification, and find out how the donated funds will be used. If you are not satisfied, do not donate.
At this time of year, there is so much good cheer and stress that it is easy to get caught up in either the giddiness or the busyness of the festivities and all that comes with them. Even the best planning is still sometimes not enough to avoid being the victim of a crime, but a little extra vigilance on our parts can make it more difficult for criminals to accomplish their goal of taking advantage of us.
