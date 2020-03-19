The extended closure of Powhatan County Public Schools through April 13, announced through the school system's website on Wednesday, will further delay the start of Powhatan High School's spring season.
Following initial school closures in the wake of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed the Virginia High School League's spring sports first play date back to March 30, Powhatan had originally delayed it opening day for spring sports games to Tuesday, April 14 in order to account for a full week of practice, as well as the Spring Break period that begins Monday, April 6 and runs through Friday, April 10.
The extended closures through April 13, however, will mean that all of Powhatan High School's games scheduled for the week of April 13 will now be cancelled so that teams can practice that week in order to prepare for games, athletic director Tim Llewellyn confirmed Thursday.
That means that Powhatan's opening day of games, as it currently stands, is now Monday, April 20 for the lacrosse teams, Tuesday, April 21 for the baseball, soccer, softball and tennis teams and Wednesday, April 29 for the outdoor track and field teams, although further reschedulings in the wake of the initial cancellations could lead to games and meets being pushed up or back.
That would also put Powhatan's total window of spring sports competition, including state tournaments, at eight weeks for baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball and tennis and seven weeks for outdoor track and field.
Further details on the Virginia High School League's overall spring sports schedule are expected within the week, as the VHSL Crisis Management Committee is currently slated to meet on Wednesday, March 25 to re-evaluate conditions at that point in time.
