FERRUM – Dual-sport collegiate athlete and Powhatan High School alum Brianna Coerper has been named to the 2019 ZAG Sports Zag Field Hockey/ National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III Scholars of Distinction Team.
According to an NFHCA release on Ferrum Athletics’ website, the freshman at Ferrum College was among the student-athletes recognized for achieving a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2019-20 academic year. She made Ferrum’s Dean’s List in the fall semester of 2019.
Coerper in the fall plays field hockey for the Panthers and is coached by Carrie Austin, who is now in her sixth year at the helm of the program. Austin also serves as Senior Woman Administrator and Compliance Officer.
“The effort Brianna has shown both on the field and in the classroom is impressive,” Austin said according to the release. “It’s not easy for first year student-athletes to find that kind of balance. I’m very pleased for her to receive this honor.”
Coerper in the spring plays softball as a right-handed pitcher and outfielder with the Panthers, who finished the shortened 2020 season ranked No. 23 in the nation.
She contributed to Powhatan field hockey’s 11-3 season in 2018 and has been playing softball since she was 4 years old. She played travel ball while she was in high school.
After Coerper initially committed to Ferrum in 2019, she had told the Powhatan Today that playing two sports in college would be hard, but also that she was looking forward to it.
“And I know I can do it, because I’ve done it in the past where I played two sports at one time and worked,” she said, “so I know I can do that: going to class and doing two sports in college.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.