POWHATAN – The rockets’ red glare will once again be bursting over Powhatan County for the nation’s Independence Day.
The Powhatan Freedom Festival will be hosted by the Powhatan Dental Outreach Foundation for Children at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 at the Powhatan County Fairgrounds, 4042 Anderson Highway. Admission is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted for the foundation, which holds free dental clinics for children.
Local residents Melinda and Corey Hitt, the president and vice president of the foundation, respectively, are organizing the event. They wanted to do something for Powhatan’s children, families and small business owners and let the community know about the foundation and how much it helps local children.
The event is also a way to celebrate patriotism in the community, Melinda Hitt said. Her husband served in the U.S. Army, her father is a former U.S. Marine and Richmond city police officer, and her brother-in-law served in the army as a ranger.
Gates will open for the drive-in celebration at 6 p.m. There will be patriotic songs, a children’s movie played on an inflatable big screen, goodie bags, and drawings for prizes. The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.
The celebration will adhere to the governor’s 6-foot social distancing guidelines, Melinda Hitt said. People may sit around their vehicles but are asked to social distance.
There will be a food vendor selling food. People may bring in water and soft drinks, but no alcohol is allowed.
Hitt said it has been frustrating how difficult it is to get the event approved with COVID-19 restrictions. But they have been fortunate to build the relationship with the Fair Association, which offered the property for both the fireworks event and a free dental clinic being held on June 27.
“This has been a huge blessing for us to be able to do this there. With everything going on, the land and construction for our dental clinic wasn’t going to be able to move forward and God provided an opportunity for us to meet and use their facilities,” she said.
For more information, visit the event’s website, www.powhatanfreedomfestival.com, or check for updates on its Facebook page.
