LAWRENCEVILLE – The Knights were in the battle.
They had powered out to a 35-28 third-quarter lead over Brunswick Academy on quick drives to the net, a flurry of 3-pointers and sharp-nosed defense.
But the hosting Vikings surged past on 8 straight points, took clear control of Tuesday’s Virginia Colonial Conference quarterfinal on a 12-0 fourth-quarter run and won it 58-45.
“We played hard. We tried to battle. It’s just: we weren’t making shots, and if we don’t make shots, we’re not going to beat a good team like Brunswick on the road,” Blessed Sacrament Huguenot head coach Chris Hamner said. “They’ve just got too many weapons. They started making shots in the second half…once they started heating up, we didn’t have an answer.
“Disappointing, but life goes on.”
Nile Atwater, who was held off the scoreboard in the third quarter as he ran into foul trouble, came back to score 7 points in the fourth and led the Vikings with a game-high total of 23. His teammate Hart Creedle also poured in 7 points in the fourth and finished with 10.
For Blessed Sacrament Huguenot (12-10), the loss brought the 2019-20 season to a close. But it didn’t change the fact that it was the Knights’ first winning season in five years.
Spearheading their big year were none other than Robbie Kurtz and Raymond Avery, two seniors who have been part of the program’s heartbeat since their freshman years. Kurtz finished his final high school game on the hardwood with 15 points and netted a trio of 3-pointers.
Avery, able to cut to the net using his quickness for 2-pointers in the paint, ended his final high school basketball game with 12 points. He also made a key 3 in the opening quarter.
The duo was never alone this season. Seven seniors factored into the depth that the Knights were able to bring to the court night in and night out.
“I feel bad for our seniors that we ended it that way, but huge contributions. Huge guys, great team, great teammates, great guys. I love every one of them,” Hamner said. “I just wish it had ended different, but…happy for those guys that they can go out with a winning season."
At the very beginning of the game, Ben Newton and Adam Angle set the tone for the Knights’ performance through the first two-and-a-half quarters. Guarding along the nose of the perimeter, the two juniors kept the two Vikings who passed the ball back and forth on the outside looking in.
The shot clock continued to drain until Newton found his chance, stole away the ball and drove the length of the court on the fast break. He put the ball up on the layup chance, and it didn’t initially fall through the hoop. But Angle got his hand on the ball to make sure it did.
Angle finished the game with 9 points, including 2 he netted on a finger roll that finished off his dash through the lane. He and Newton were part of a relentless defense that notched multiple steals, forced the Vikings into several turnovers on hurried or botched passes and helped the Knights lead by 7 in the third quarter.
Those two should be coming back, along with sophomore Zander Nadeau, who with his height brings both scoring and rebounding, and Henry Kiefer, who can shoot the ball. Kiefer showed that again with a first-quarter 3-pointer in Tuesday's game.
“We’ve got some spots where we’ve got to get better and obviously we’ve got to improve,” Hamner said. “Next year seems so far away right now, but we’ve got a good little nucleus coming back and hopefully we can build on what those guys left behind.”
