The 2019-20 basketball season was a standout year for both the boys and girls varsity teams at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School (BSH) in Powhatan County.
The boys basketball team finished fifth in the conference, with senior players Robbie Kurtz and Raymond Avery achieving their 1,000th-point milestones in the same game on Jan. 31 – a 65-60 win over Brunswick Academy.
“Robbie and Raymond are very special kids,” said BSH head varsity boys basketball coach Chris Hamner. “They completely bought into the new system at BSH for four years. I am so happy for them that they both earned 1,000 points in the same night. [It’s] a memory that will last a lifetime, that was not given but earned.”
“It was really special to be able to experience this with Robbie,” Avery said. “We have been working really hard and it was really cool that we both hit the milestone on the same night. I am so proud to have been able to reach one of my biggest athletic goals as a Knight.”
“The whole season was really special and being able to experience it with Raymond, after all the work we’ve done together for four years made it even more special,” Kurtz said. “I hope that this milestone will inspire future Knights to work towards their goals.”
Hamner said that basketball is a great way for students to gain a tremendous amount of life skills while having fun and supporting their school.
“Our team this year is filled with so many different types of personalities that have all come together for a common goal and achieved that goal by having our first winning season in a long time,” Hamner said. “Basketball at BSH teaches our students to be passionate about practice, games, and being a great teammate. ... I pray the passion that they are learning to play with will lead to having that same passion for college, work and the rest of their life.
“Coaching this group of seniors has been very special. I was lucky enough to have great kids on and off the court,” he said. “The way we play basketball is a lot different than the normal high school team. These seniors bought into the system and worked extremely hard for four years. I am so proud that their hard work paid off with a winning season for them.”
It was the Knights’ first winning season since 2014-15, when they went 22-9 and reached the VISAA state quarterfinals.
The girls ended their regular season with 12 wins and 6 losses, and tied for runner-up in the Virginia Colonial Conference with an 8-4 conference record. The Knights also finished the year ranked 12th in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division III poll.
The Knights went on to place runner-up in the VCC tournament, win their first round of the VISAA state tournament 34-31 over Eastern Mennonite School and end the 2019-20 campaign with a final record of 15-8 for the Knights’ fourth winning season in six years and their winningest mark since the 2014-15 season when they went 16-10.
This year also marked the first time that the Knights won a state tournament game since the 2012-13 season, when they reached the state tournament’s final four.
“Playing sports at BSH has given me the opportunity to gain many friendships and build many life skills,” said BSH senior and girls varsity basketball player Katie Schiefer. “If I had been at a public school, I would not have had all the opportunities to participate in athletics that I have had at BSH.
“The fact that anyone can play any sport that they would like to play brings us together as a school,” Schiefer said. “My teammates and coach have pushed me to be my best.”
Schiefer was named Second Team All-Conference for her sophomore and junior years and was also named MVP as a junior in 2019. She and her fellow seniors Elizabeth Carter and Sidney McMinn got to reach their first state tournament and win their first state game together.
“Sports are a great way to get my mind off school work, to de-stress before going home and doing homework. I have learned time management skills playing sports, which will be great to have in college and in the workforce,” Schiefer said. “I’m also thankful for our team’s experience and success collecting food for the Powhatan food pantry.”
