Former Powhatan Sheriff Shirley Reynolds dies at 92

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County flag was lowered to half mast last week to honor the passing of former sheriff Shirley Reynolds on Thursday, April 2.
Reynolds, 92, served as the sheriff of Powhatan County from 1984 to 1996 after retiring from a 34-year career as a trooper with the Virginia State Police. Those who knew him well described his dedication to his family, law enforcement, and the protection of the citizens of Powhatan County.
Reynolds’s family said he died as a result of COVID-19, which he contracted while living in an assisted living facility in Chesterfield County, where he had been since October 2019. His daughter-in-law, Anne Reynolds, said the family was sharing that information in hopes it would drive home the message that people need to be adhering to the governor’s stay-at-home order and guidance regarding social distancing and hand washing.
She said the family was heartbroken not only at his passing but because they hadn’t seen him in a few weeks because of visitation restrictions. But they have been comforted by calls and messages from friends who spoke highly of the former law enforcement officer and the county’s decision to lower the county flag to half mast in his honor.
“The family is heartbroken but we are so humbled by the tributes and honored. He was so loved – so terribly loved,” she said.
Lifelong Powhatan resident Elwood Yates met Shirley Reynolds after he was assigned to Powhatan County as a new trooper on Jan. 1, 1950. Yates said his father, Floyd, “kind of adopted” Reynolds and he came to think of him as a brother.
Reynolds was born and raised on a tobacco farm and had never been away from home before joining the state police and then coming to Powhatan. Many times through the years Reynolds, who became a trooper in 1949, could have been promoted, but he purposely didn’t seize the opportunity, Yates said.
“He never wanted to leave Powhatan. If you got promoted, you would have to leave. That is the state police rules. He wanted to stay here in Powhatan,” Yates said.
Powhatan is where Reynolds met the love of his life, Martha Louise Dabney, who worked at the Bank of Powhatan in the courthouse area. The couple married in 1955 and would have celebrated 60 years of marriage just prior to her death in 2015. Together they had two sons, Dabney and Stuart Reynolds.
“She was his love. He fell in love with her and it was real mutual,” Yates said.
Reynolds was inducted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952 during the Korean Conflict and served until his return to Powhatan in 1954.
After working more than three decades in Powhatan with the state police, when former sheriff Floyd Simpson convinced the newly retired Reynolds to run for sheriff, one might have thought he had created many enemies because of all the tickets he had written, Yates said. But in actuality, “he was one of the most popular sheriffs we have ever had. It wasn’t any contest when he ran for sheriff. Everybody was just crazy about him.”
“He got terribly upset one time because one of the sergeants that lived right here in the county wanted him to write more tickets. Shirley refused to do it. He said he wasn’t going to write more tickets if the people weren’t violating the law. So, he stuck up for the people,” Yates said.
Wayne Holland, retired state police first sergeant, said when he was promoted to area commander for Area Six with the state police in September 1978, Reynolds had been established in the community for almost 30 years.
“To be successful in my job I reached out to him for support, advice, and assistance. He was a seasoned, experienced trooper. Trooper Reynolds was a significant part of the Powhatan community,” Holland said.
Reynolds was also kind, humble, and a true gentleman, Holland added.
“He was my friend, and the 12 years he was sheriff were (the) most fun years I had working here. We felt like our bond exemplified what state police/sheriff relationships should be serving the public. Trooper/Sheriff Shirley Reynolds was an exceptional person, husband, father, and grandfather. He was Powhatan’s treasure,” Holland said.
Yates said he could tell endless stories about Reynolds, laughing as he talked about his friend’s love of hunting and fishing, his frugality, his unerring ability to know where the nearest McDonalds was so they could eat cheap, and his efforts to catch local bootleggers.
“I could talk about him for years and not tell you everything about him,” Yates said.
Greg Neal, who was Powhatan’s sheriff from September 2007 to Jan. 1, 2016, was hired as a deputy in 1981. He worked with Reynolds as a trooper and then served under him for 12 years when Reynolds was sheriff. Like Yates, Neal said he could talk for days about Reynolds because it was a good topic.
Neal said when he was a young deputy, there weren’t designated training officers, so he learned by watching and relying on other deputies and troopers, especially Reynolds.
“He would tell you something but he didn’t come out and just start talking about something,” Neal said. “Something would happen and, because of all that experience, there usually came a lesson with that. If you were with him and he helped you on a call or you helped him on a call, there was always a lesson you would get from Shirley because he had been there before and he had done that and he would tell you things to watch for.”
People in Powhatan trusted Reynolds because he was conservative with taxpayer money – “he showed me some things are nice, some things you want but you can’t always have everything” – and treated people fairly, Neal said.
“He loved everybody. He was more than fair being a law enforcement officer for the citizens of Powhatan. He was more than fair, and people loved him for it. They knew, no matter who they were, if they were poor or wealthy or black or white, everybody knew you were going to get treated fairly by him. You just knew that,” Neal said.
Sgt. Tim Wright is the last full-time deputy hired by Reynolds who is still serving today. Wright became a deputy in 1995 and only served under Reynolds for about four months, but even in that short amount of time, the sheriff made an indelible impact on his career. Reynolds had a specific idea of what a rural county law enforcement officer or deputy sheriff should be.
“He was big on the idea of community policing before that became a thing in the late 1990s. He had a very specific idea about that. As far as he was concerned, deputy sheriffs in Powhatan had been doing community policing long before the term was ever coined by anybody,” Wright said. “He made a big impression on all of us that worked back then. For myself, even though we have had regime changes through the years and times have changed, I have tried in my career to live up to that ideal that he had about what a rural county sheriff’s deputy should be and how they should do the job.”
The family planned to have a small private ceremony on Monday, April 6 and hopes to hold a celebration of life ceremony when social distancing restrictions have been lifted.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
