Ryan Steinruck has three siblings, and his grandparents always wanted someone in the family to play tennis. So around seventh grade, Steinruck started taking lessons. And then in high school – during which he competed in football in the fall and wrestling in the winter – he had a free season in the spring.
“I just picked up a sport that I liked,” he said, “and started playing.”
---
After playing a little bit here and there when he was his younger, Wheat Fralin started playing tennis heavily his freshman year of high school.
“Tennis was really the first sport where I actually looked forward to practice and playing games because I loved playing it so much,” Fralin said. “I loved all the different aspects of it – serving, rallying, volleying – it was very interesting. There was always something to work on.”
---
Michael Washburn had been playing basketball his whole life. But after his ninth grade season, he just needed a mental break from it and wanted an outlet. He was watching tennis over the summer and decided he wanted to try it. He and his dad, current Powhatan High School assistant athletic director Steve Washburn, went out and played tennis for fun around Michael’s eighth-grade year.
When it came to trying out for the school team, Michael hesitated up until the last day, but his dad said: try it for a week or two, and if you don’t like it, you can set it down, but you’re going to regret it if you don’t try it.
He tried it.
“It was probably the best decision I’ve ever made,” Washburn said. “I have the most fun, made the bestest of friends, had great coaches and I’ve had so much fun playing these four years.”
---
All three seniors remained dedicated to Powhatan tennis all throughout high school.
All three also got to be part of history.
In 2019, Powhatan’s boys tennis team qualified for and played in the coveted Virginia High School League Class 4 state tournament.
“It was amazing, because you’re playing tennis with some of your best friends, and honestly, the way that both the admin at the school and all the families and the players got around us just because it was Powhatan’s first time ever having a tennis team do that . . . it was really fun,” Steinruck said.
“I was shocked,” Fralin said. “I was extremely happy for [Class of 2019 alumnus and former no. 1] Brendan Pfab because he came a long way in these last three years. I was really happy for everyone. It meant a lot to the program.
“We had really arrived.”
The right to play in states ended up coming down to the doubles matches in Powhatan’s regional team matchup with Patrick Henry. Powhatan, needing to win of two of three in doubles to advance, switched up its pairings. Jacob Pfab, Steinruck’s main partner through the season, was placed with his brother Brendan, and Steinruck competed alongside Class of 2019 alumnus Connor Lindhjem.
The lights ended up coming on as Steinruck and Lindhjem, who had played outside of schedule games before but were taking on their first official doubles match together, went two-and-a-half hours with their opponents and maxed out the two sets they played. They were also coming off of long singles matches.
Steinruck and Lindhjem pulled off the wild triumph, winning both sets (7-6, 7-6) on tiebreakers and finishing the match around 10:30 at night.
“That was definitely a special moment,” Steinruck said.
Building up to this season
With tennis, Steinruck loves the athleticism and tenacity that comes with every point.
“It’s just nonstop every point – you’ve got to stay focused through the whole thing,” he said. “If you make one error, then you lose that point, and you’ve just got to go on to the next one.”
He came into this year playing on the no. 2 singles court and having assembled a 32-17 career for the best singles record on the team over the past three seasons. He also would’ve held down the no. 1 doubles court alongside partner Jacob Pfab, with whom he went 12-6 last year for the team’s best doubles record in 2019 and 30-14 all-in-all.
“Jacob was such a cool guy,” Steinruck said. “His whole family is huge into tennis, so just having someone that stays focused and is really determined, it just made it a lot easier for me to really just go out there and have fun and put my all into every match.
Steinruck said Pfab really excels at “just being a menace” at the net.
“And then I was fairly good at baseline and serves,” Steinruck said. “I know that when I was serving and he was at the net, we definitely rarely lost that game.”
Washburn and Fralin were jumping up to no. 3 and 4, respectively, on the singles courts. Both seniors were excited about the challenge, as well as the teams they were going to play this season, as Powhatan had shifted to playing their Chesterfield County and South Richmond neighbors in the Dominion District.
And to Washburn, he and Fralin really had nothing to lose as they were getting ready to play together on the no. 2 doubles court.
Fralin said Washburn had really stepped it up this year.
“He made a vast improvement from last year to this year – it was almost like two different players. I mean, he looked dangerous this year,” Fralin said of Washburn. “It was fun playing with him because you knew he’d always have your back. If I made a mistake, I knew he’d always be there to hit the ball over."
The left-handed Fralin and right-handed Washburn meshed really well, and in their inner-team doubles matches with Steinruck and Pfab, they would keep the games close.
“I think we had a survivor mentality,” Fralin said.
Throughout his career, Washburn enjoyed getting to play with his doubles partners including Fralin, Ben Wojcicki his junior year and Connor Lindhjem his sophomore year.
“[Lindhjem] was really helpful and taught me a lot of things, especially me getting into my second year at the time,” Washburn said. “He broke down things and made it a lot easier to learn things for me.”
Washburn also grew as a tennis player through playing with Wojcicki, one of his many longtime teammates.
“He explained things as a senior would and he taught me leadership-wise,” Washburn said. “Towards the end of the season, he was like: ‘You’re going to have to take over this role next year, and when you get a new partner.’ That helped me towards my senior year.”
And for Washburn, Fralin was a really good partner to be with.
“He was just as supportive, too. He taught me a few things. I taught him,” Washburn said. “We really relied on each other. I thought we were going to be really good this year.”
Playing no. 2 in doubles was a challenge Washburn felt he and Fralin were ready for because of the time they had spent preparing.
“We had a really good offseason, too,” he said.
---
With Levander Kelley coming in as Powhatan’s new head tennis coach around a month before the 2019 season began, this year marked the first time that the team had gotten to have a full offseason of training with him.
“Everything had a purpose,” Steinruck said. “Every drill, he said: you’ve got to visualize this situation as you’re doing this, visualize your points – just really knowing everything about the game that you need to know to thoroughly succeed.”
Washburn said Kelley really focused on mechanics with him.
“He had me do all the little things right – get your feet in square – and he taught me the little things like keeping the eye on your toss and he made sure all the little mechanics I did were perfect,” Washburn said. “And he gave me so many shadow drills – so many things I could do [beyond the tennis court] – everything I could do when I’m at home or just sitting around…he just gave me all these little drills to do, which was huge in getting better.”
The three seniors, Kelley said, set the standards for physical preparedness.
“Their lasting impact of becoming the best you can be was displayed during winter training,” Kelley said. “On the courts or in the weight room, their efforts were to be admired.”
Hopes were high. Fralin really felt like they were going to dominate this year. And with the young players they had on the 2020 team, Washburn was looking forward to giving back to them the things he learned from years past.
“We had a lot of young players – majority freshmen and sophomores,” Washburn said. “All the things that those seniors taught me, I wanted to give back to them just because I want to see the success stay … and even maybe go farther.”
Steinruck was gearing up for his first year as a team captain.
“It was the most confident I’ve ever felt going into a season.”
And then COVID-19 hit.
A promising season taken away
The novel virus spread across the United States, with schools closing and events everywhere – including athletic games and matches – getting cancelled as a means of slowing the spread of the disease.
As a result, all Virginia High School League spring sports seasons, including tennis, were cancelled before they could properly begin.
“This was the season that I was really looking forward to, just as my pinnacle season really, trying to succeed in a way that I hadn’t done quite yet in any of my sports,” Steinruck said, “and it just kind of faded away.”
“I was really heartbroken because I looked forward to this season more than any just because of all the success we had,” Washburn said. “We got better every year as a team and me individually, too, from my freshman to senior years. It was a steady rise of improvement of everything.
“I was just really looking forward to how high we could get as a team and what the limit was of our improvement.”
“It was a really hard pill to swallow when I learned the season was completely cancelled, because I really felt we had a solid team this year,” Fralin said, adding that losing the season this year reminded him of how much a role tennis has had in his life.
“I just love playing it so much. I’ll try to go up to the court a couple times with friends. It’s made me realize that it’s something I want to continue playing in college,” Fralin said. “It’s just kind of sad because I was so happy that tennis had finally come – you wait all year for it.
“I was looking forward to it, because I felt like we were going to be a powerhouse.”
Kelley pointed out that he has three adult tennis teams (USTA Weekend) that they can join.
“Tennis is not over for these three players,” Kelley said.
---
Fralin will be attending the University of Virginia. He’s interested in pursuing materials science and a specialization in chemistry and physics, because one day, he’d like to work as a materials science engineer.
Athletically, he’s set on playing tennis, either by joining a club team or seeing if there’s an organization near his school for recreational tennis.
Washburn will be going to community college next year, and currently, his plan is to come back during the spring after taking classes at John Tyler Community College to practice with and help Powhatan’s tennis team.
“I really just want to give back – which I didn’t get to do this year – to next year,” Washburn said.
His plan is to transfer, and his hope is to possibly play tennis in college, whether it’s in a playing or practice spot. Academically, he’s trying to go into sports management.
Steinruck will be attending Liberty University on an academic scholarship and plans to major in business with a concentration in finance. He’ll try and play club tennis, but he also really enjoys spikeball – a 2-vs-2 sport similar to volleyball in which the objective is to hit an inflated ball across a centrally located circular net and make it so that the opposing team cannot return the ball. He’s definitely looking to join the university’s club spikeball team.
---
Due to the pandemic, Steinruck has been working to keep himself in conditioning shape and keep his mental side going as he prepares for college. He’s been going to the gym every day before it closed and then each day after it reopened as part of Phase One of Virginia’s reopening plan. He’s also been working out at home, going on runs and trying to get in 1,000 jumps each day while jumproping.
Washburn has been playing outside, hitting the ball around in the backyard and at tennis courts with his dad. Fralin has been running a couple miles almost every day, as well as dieting. He’s lost 10 pounds and believes he’s in better shape now.
With the pandemic, Fralin realized that, in any instance, “some things can come and flip your whole world upside down.”
“You’ve just got to be able to evolve,” he said, “and adapt to the new situation.”
“You go through your daily motions and you have your – I know me, I have a strict pattern that I usually stuck to, it was: wake up, breakfast, school, tennis, workout, homework – and I pretty much stayed with it every day,” Steinruck said. “And just having something like this that shakes it all up, it just makes you realize that there’s different stuff that you need to keep important and other stuff that isn’t always as quite as important that we tend to push forward.”
Washburn sees that the situation with the pandemic is outside of his control.
“I can only respect the decisions that are in place,” Washburn said. “Obviously, I would’ve loved to play this season, but if it’s best for everyone, it’s best for everyone.”
Bonds built along the way
When the three student-athletes began their high school tennis careers, Powhatan’s team consisted mostly of freshmen and sophomores, so the seniors stayed with the same group of players throughout much of their high school careers.
“We got closer and it made it more fun just to play with them,” Washburn said. “I wouldn’t have made the friends I did without playing tennis – I would’ve never met the guys.”
They cherished those long van rides together, as well as the conversations they had as a team on those trips when Powhatan was still playing in the Jefferson District.
“We bonded – we’re driving an hour and a half to Charlottesville, and just those moments of just talking …whatever the subject can be, whether it was sports, school – it was all of us together,” Washburn said. “It was the six, seven of us that were just in the van, including coach – we just had the best times.”
“We really grew,” Fralin said. “It was a real sense of bonding and camaraderie because we were so familiar with each other from year to year.”
“We were all just such good friends and just had so much fun. All four years I’ve got to know some amazing guys,” Steinruck said, adding that they had “two really good coaches” in Timothy Barnes, who was at the helm in their first two years, and Levander Kelley, who led the team as the head coach their junior and senior seasons.
“Kelley has a long reputation of being an amazing coach, and he’s been really great at transforming my game over the last two years,” Steinruck said. “I came in having some experience, but having a coach that high of a level, he just transformed my serve.”
Kelley also helped him with being much more patient and evaluating every situation on the court, Steinruck said.
Washburn said that Barnes made his first years on the team an amazing experience.
“He just welcomed me in and taught me a lot of things,” Washburn said, “and then having Coach Kelley my junior and senior year, he really taught me a lot, too, on and off the court.”
“I've always viewed him more as a life coach than a tennis coach,” Fralin said of Kelley. “He’s really good at teaching tennis and helping you understand it, but the majority of the time, he’s there to help you grow as a person.”
Fralin described Coach Kelley as one of the most important and unique people he’s ever met.
“I’m extremely thankful that he was here for us in these last two years, even though it’s been really short,” Fralin said. “I wish I had this year to grow with him.”
Kelley showed Washburn how the memories and friendships they’re making now will go with them into the future.
“These four years were so fun,” Washburn said. “It was unforgettable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.