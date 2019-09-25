Free Clinic of Powhatan launches fundraising campaign

The Free Clinic of Powhatan recently launched its $2 million fundraising campaign to renovate the new space it will be moving to in 2020.
During the clinic’s annual appreciation party on Friday, Sept. 13, executive director Connie Moslow outlined the immediate future of the Clinic for the volunteers, staff, donors and supporters present.
The Free Clinic of Powhatan, currently located at 3908 Old Buckingham Road, offers health services (medical, dental, mental health, women's health) free of charge for uninsured and low income residents of Powhatan County.
The party, which was part appreciation dinner and part status update, offered an opportunity to both remind people of the integral services the Free Clinic provides and the bright future it has ahead in its new location on Skaggs Road. The clinic has been located in part of the Powhatan Health Department for 11 years but it had outgrown its space.
With the renovation of the former Pocahontas Middle School, the school administration offices are expected to move out of its current location at 2320 Skaggs Road by the end of 2019. This will allow renovations to begin on the building, which will be the new home of the county’s IT and public works departments as well as the Free Clinic starting in 2020.
“The county will pay for all the exterior repairs and heating and AC units. The linic will pay for all renovations in their designated space. This means we need to furnish and equip a medical/dental clinic,” Moslow said.
To that end, the Free Clinic is embarking on the “Campaign for Health, Campaign for Hope,” its first comprehensive capital campaign to raise $2 million, Moslow said. This will cover $500,000 for building renovation; $300,000 for new dental equipment; $100,000 for medical and lab equipment; $100,000 for computer and office equipment; and $100,000 to upgrade to electronic medical records, which will be required by law for all free clinics within the next few years.
The numbers are being budgeted for a three-year period through 2023, she said. The clinic is also allocating $80,000 for expanded staff for mental health services; $100,000 for expanded dental staff, $350,000 for expanded support staff; $70,000 in support for existing services, and $300,000 for an endowment for the clinic’s future.
With the community’s support, the Free Clinic has “made people healthy, we have given them hope, and we have made Powhatan a better place in which to live. So please help us out,” Moslow implored.
The larger space the Free Clinic will have in its new location will allow organizers to expand the clinic’s hours, see more patients, open its own dental facility, increase its mental health program, and increase the mental health services it provides for students at Powhatan High School, she added.
“All of you know of somebody or kids that are going through some pretty tough times and could use this help,” she said.
To help people understand the impact of the Free Clinic, the nonprofit provided a handout with some of its accomplishments in 2018, its last full year. The clinic accomplished:
* 650 medical visits;
* 362 counseling visits;
* 356 lab visits;
* 25 eye exams;
* 84 specialty physician visits;
* 372 dental visits;
* 18 eye glasses prescriptions;
* 4,100 medication prescriptions; and
* 471 pharmacy pick ups.
Moslow also pointed out the clinic has distributed 200 bags of groceries, 160 hygiene bags and more than 60 gas and food cards. It has 45 partner organizations that helped provide care and non-cash essentials; 40 volunteers who provided more than 3,600 hours of staffing, and saw 600 people attend its health talks.
The clinic’s administration hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. On Thursdays, lab services are from 9 a.m. to noon and patient hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Mondays, registration for new patients is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and patient hours are from 4 to 8:30 p.m. All patient visits are by appointment.
For more information, contact 804-598-5637.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
