POWHATAN – Jordan Burgess has played for a venerable line of coaches across the high school, college and professional levels of his basketball career. He’s competed for Shaka Smart and Will Wade at VCU. His head coach at Benedictine, Sean McAloon, won a national championship this spring at the helm of IMG Academy.
And now Burgess – in transitioning from player to assistant coach on Powhatan’s varsity basketball team – is getting to see the improvement from players in the way that his former coaches enjoyed seeing it.
“That’s what Coach Marable and I enjoy seeing,” Burgess said. “We’re improving.”
Powhatan’s players have the opportunity to learn from someone who’s not too far removed from the basketball court himself. He also knows what it takes to get to the next level. Burgess was a four-year mainstay in VCU’s lineup from 2013 to 2017, helping his Rams reach the NCAA tournament all four years, and he recently competed professionally in Romania and Mexico.
“Being able to play at a high level in each area of basketball that I played in – especially being on winning teams at each level of basketball I’ve played at – it helps a lot,” he said.
He’s reunited with Powhatan head coach Ryan Marable, who was on McAloon’s coaching staff during Burgess’ senior year of high school at Benedictine. They built a relationship over the last several years, and when Marable got hired as the Powhatan basketball team’s new head coach, the opportunity came open for Burgess to join his staff.
“He trusts my basketball knowledge,” Burgess said. “It’s always great to give back to locally where you’re from. It’s just a great opportunity for myself to start off in my coaching career.”
“Trust is huge,” Marable said. “I can just trust that we have the same philosophies and it’s all about making these kids better and making them better parents, fathers, citizens…and better basketball players.”
Burgess strives to bring intensity and resiliency to the court, just as he did as a player. He’s emphasizing patience in his role as a coach, and he’s looking to help the players understand how much better they can be.
“A lot of the guys, especially in the younger generation, think that it’s all about scoring – we’re trying to instill in them that it’s not just about scoring,” Burgess added. “We’ve got to play defense, got to get the 50/50 balls, we have to hustle and our effort has to be there every time.”
He’s been part of teaching Powhatan’s players that the little things help the big things.
“You can’t just skip one part and go to the main product,” Burgess said. “You have to start with the little things – every little detail counts and helps towards a winning team and a winning season.”
“I think Jordan has a great perspective on teaching the game,” Marable said. “Not all players are great coaches because the game came easy to them. Jordan’s one of those kids who, where the game came easy to him, but he worked for it all and he played a bunch of different positions and he was the glue guy, and he knows those little details that can make a good player better.”
Burgess is embracing the opportunity to learn more about how he is as a coach.
“You’ve got to get used to it. It’s just like anything else – you’ve got to work at it. You’re not going to be perfect on the first try…it’s trial and error,” he said. “Different guys react different ways to things, and you have to learn how your guys are and...just like your guys have to get better each day, coaches have to get better each and every day also.”
“You’re only as good as the people around you, and you’ve got somebody like Jordan who really…had no ego regardless of his success…it affords you the opportunity to really give back to him, all the effort he put into it because I honestly wouldn’t be here without him and the other players that I have had – that’s special to me because of our relationship,” Marable said. “And now hopefully he can go to where he wants to be and then continue that passion for giving back to the game and giving back to young people…hopefully one of his guys wants to be a coach and allows us to pay it forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.