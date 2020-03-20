Due to the evolving COVD-19 pandemic, all athletic activities have been cancelled up to April 20 for both Powhatan High School and Blessed Sacrament Huguenot. BSH remains closed through April 17 and Powhatan County Public Schools are currently scheduled to reopen April 13, but Powhatan's teams would use that first week back to practice and get ready for games the following week.
As a result, game coverage in the Powhatan Today is expected to be scarce until at least the Wednesday, April 29 print edition.
Should any further cancellations or postponements of games be announced, those updates will be detailed in our upcoming editions. But while all local high school activities have been put on hold, that doesn’t mean that the athletic world has completely stopped spinning on its axis.
There are still plenty of stories to tell as they relate to our athletes, coaches and teams, past and present. That’s why the Powhatan Today remains committed to bringing you, the reader, stories that pertain to our athletic community each week.
As we look to spotlight the valuable contributions of hard-working individuals on Powhatan County teams while we all await the return of on-field play, we welcome your input and suggestions.
If there is someone you would like for us to highlight during this time, please feel free to send your suggestions to nvandeloecht@powhatantoday.com anytime, or call them in to 540-728-0549 between Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We continue to look forward to sharing your stories during this time and beyond.
