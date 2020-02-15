SPOTSYLVANIA – Freshman year didn’t really go the way he wanted it to. The same rang true for his sophomore year.
But this year, Powhatan High School junior AJ Gaskins was one of the guys that Powhatan’s wrestling coaches kept seeing over and over at offseason workouts and events.
“I had to train a little harder in the practice room,” he said. He also put in extra workouts on the weekends.
His dedication in the offseason is paying off.
With his coaches and teammates including Linwood Hill, seated at front and center, encouraging him and cheering him on, Gaskins continued his best season to date by shutting-out Eastern View’s Nick Nazarro in a 5-0 decision to win the Class 4, Region B championship in the 152-pound class.
“Really, really happy for A.J. Gaskins…a kid that we all have been around for a long time. We’ve known the talent’s there, just had to put it together, so it was nice for him to finally put it together, have a good weekend,” Powhatan head wrestling coach Jonathan Tanaka said. “We always talk about how you get what you deserve in this sport…that’s the awesome part there.”
It’s the biggest win for Gaskins so far, who bounced back from taking a tough loss within the final 10 seconds of the finals at Powhatan High School’s Arrowhead Invitational. He'll get to compete in his first state competition.
“I’m just happy,” Gaskins said. “I’ll see what I can do at the state tournament.”
He reached the finals against Nazarro after pinning Orange County's Jackson Garnett in 2:33 in the quarterfinals and beating Dinwiddie's Oscar Cunningham in a 6-2 decision.
After he and Nazarro held each other scoreless in the opening period, Gaskins grabbed the lead on an escape, then padded his advantage with a couple of takedowns, including one that saw him use his arm to force Nazarro’s arm off of his leg to complete the spin and grab the 2 points.
“I knew it was going to be a tough match,” Gaskins said. “I just stuck to what I know.”
While it was a signature triumph for Gaskins, Sean Hall, at 126, just continued to add to an accolade-laden season when he pinned Louisa County’s Zion Villines in 2:54 to win his third regional championship in as many seasons competing on the varsity mat.
The Powhatan High School junior and 2019-20 champion in the Arrowhead, Big Blue and the Lee-Davis Holiday Classic invitationals took the lead when he scrambled out of a shot by Villines to get on top for 2 points. After Hall went ahead 6-3, he faced Villines from the neutral position during the second period and struck quickly to put him to the ground for the winning move.
“I know when he takes his shots, he loads up really good and explodes off,” Hall said, “so when I kind of lowered him, it was kind of like he hit a wall…and just couldn’t go through.”
Hall won all three of his regional matches by pins as he also felled Hanover’s Kole Kienzle in 44 seconds and Orange County’s Blake Wilson in 1:34.
“It feels good because this is the first time I’ve gone to regionals with all three pins,” Hall said. “It’s a good thing, and then it also helps the team.”
Tanaka characterized Hall’s performance as “Sean being Sean.” Like they were able to do with Class of 2018 alum, four-time high school state champion and current Virginia Tech wrestler Collin Gerardi, the coaches have been able to send Hall out there and always be confident in his results.
Hall will get to compete in his third consecutive state tournament this coming weekend. He was second his freshman year and third last year. He wants to get a little higher on the podium than either of his previous placements this year.
“I just need to keep doing what I’m doing in practice and what my coaches tell me to do,” Hall said, “and that’s all I need.”
Powhatan will get to take eight wrestlers to next weekend’s VHSL Class 4 state tournament at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg after placing third in regionals to runner-up Orange County and champion Eastern View.
“Honestly coming in, I thought maybe six would be a pretty good number, kind of what we thought about where we’d end up at, so obviously eight’s fantastic,” Tanaka said.
The upper-weights, beginning at 182 pounds, came through for the Indians as they’ve done all year, their head coach said.
Linwood Hill (195) bounced back from a narrow overtime loss in the semifinals to achieve third place, winning by forfeit over Hanover’s Jack Epperly. He reached the consolation final on a 7-1 decision over Caroline’s Chris Poole.
First-year varsity wrestler Tanner Palmore (heavyweight) pinned Dinwiddie’s Joey Meadows in 3:12 in the consolation finals to take third. One of his wins came against Orange County standout Ray Pierce who had beaten him a couple of times this year.
Fourth place finishers, who reached the third-place match to qualify for states, were: Dylan Coward (106), who in the consolation semifinals secured a 9-1 win by decision over Caroline’s Elizabeth Dosado; Gavin Timmons (132), who edged Orange County’s Cale Carr in a 10-8 decision; Hayden Fitzsimmons (182), who triumphed in a 5-3 overtime thriller over Spotsylvania’s Sonny Stewart; and first-year varsity wrestler Micah Holt (220), who pinned Dinwiddie’s Cornell Luccess in 57 seconds.
Fifth place finishers, who are also the first alternates for the state tournament in their respective weight classes, included Andrew Cheatham (145) with a 13-1 major decision win over King George’s Kameron Johnson and Hans Rehme (170) with a pin of Orange County’s Aaron Ratcliff in 2:59.
When they go into state competition, Tanaka said they don’t really have a lot of expectations.
“It’s just really gravy for us to get all those kids there, and now it’s at that point where now we’re trying to figure out where kids are going to end up,” Tanaka said, adding that it would be “really big for kids like Linwood Hill and Gavin Timmons who’ve been in the state tournament a few times to get on the podium,” and that it would also be really big for their wrestlers moving forward into next year. All eight of Powhatan wrestlers who qualified are juniors and younger, meaning that they’re all coming back next year.
Each one will be able to do so with at least one state tournament under his belt.
