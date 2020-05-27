POWHATAN – When the envelope arrived in the mail addressed to her, Mary Eggleston had no idea who had sent it.
Opening it up, she pulled out a colorful hand drawn picture of a hamster named Harry Potter. With the picture was a letter from a 10-year-old girl named Charlotte that Eggleston had never met telling her a little about herself and her hamster. Holding the letter in her hand, Eggleston said she couldn’t help smiling.
“I said wow isn’t that sweet. I never have gotten anything like this. It really made my day. I was trying to tell everybody ‘I must be special,” said Eggleston, 82, of Powhatan.
Eggleston and several other seniors in Powhatan County were recently the surprise recipient of surprise mail from children they didn’t know. Grandpals, a new program started by the Powhatan County Department of Social Services, is an effort to connect younger school-aged children with the local senior population, said Jayne Lloyd, Ride Assist Services program coordinator and instrumental organizer of a wide-reaching plan for reaching local seniors, said
Children mail letters, stories they have written, and pictures (coloring book or hand-drawn) to seniors with whom they are partnered to brighten their days and further strengthen the fabric of the Powhatan community.
“To combat the negative effects of isolation and loneliness in seniors, (Grandpals) connects children of any age and from anywhere with a senior. That senior can get mail specifically from them,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd said she was inspired to start the program in April because she was seeing the isolation local seniors were experiencing. After her father died many years ago, Lloyd had her children send mail to her mother through those first weeks of loss to let her know she wasn’t alone. Observing local seniors, Lloyd was reminded of that and hoped they might be comforted by knowing there were children – whether here in Powhatan or living farther away – who were wishing them well.
If parents choose to put their return address on the envelope, Lloyd hopes a conversation will be sparked between the children and seniors. She has them caution the children the seniors might not be able to write back, but it is still having an impact.
In April, Juanita Bell, 87, of Powhatan received a cute handmade card from a little girl in Midlothian named Lily. Her daughter Lolita Bell read the letter, which said the little girl was thinking of her during the pandemic.
“She thought it was really sweet and what the little girl drew. As a matter of fact, she still has it on her table right now. She loves to keep things like that so she won’t move it; it will stay there forever,” Juanita Bell said.
She added it meant a great deal to her to see a child take the time to brighten her mother’s day since she has had to stay home.
Lloyd said she has also talked to parents whose children were incredibly excited about the program and the thought of brightening someone’s day.
“I hope it raises awareness in our community for more multi-generational interaction. I am very passionate about that because our culture doesn’t really have a lot of that compared to other cultures,” she said.
Robyn Whittington of Amelia said three of her five children – Evie, 9, Sawyer, 8, and Delia, 6 – are participating in the Grandpals program. The family got involved because they know Lloyd, but Whittington said since her parents don’t live nearby, they don’t have much interaction with older people.
The family has enjoyed participating because it has given the children a chance to practice a new skill (letter writing) while getting to know new friends, she said.
“My oldest daughter has shared recipes with her Grandpal, and my son included a picture of his latest fishing adventure when he found out his Grandpal enjoys fishing. The kids look forward to heading to the mailbox each day - it’s been a really welcome activity for all of us,” she said.
Lloyd said she has recruited some of the children through her volunteers or local program but is open to families who would like their children to participate.
“To me, it is very important not to underestimate the impact a child can have and to encourage that in them,” she said.
For more information on the Grandpals program, contact Lloyd at 804-698-0438 or raservices.pva@gmail.com.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.