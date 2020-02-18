Track and field

Powhatan’s Arnell Jackson (left), Anthony Greenhow and Paris Brown have qualified for states.

 Contributed photo

Powhatan High School track and field standouts Anthony Greenhow, Paris Brown and Arnell Jackson are all set to compete in the Class 4 indoor state championships at Liberty University in less than two weeks.

In this past weekend’s Region 4B championships at Woodberry Forest School, junior Anthony Greenhow won the boys 55-meter dash in 6.47 seconds, breaking his own school record and setting the new Region 4B record. He had already qualified for states both in the 55 and 300 dash on times notched earlier in the season.

Jackson delivered a runner-up finish in the girls long jump with a distance of 16-09 3/4. The state-qualifying jump was Jackson’s best of the season to date.

Brown broke the school record in the girls 55 dash with a third-place time of 7.50. She had already qualified for states in the 55 with a time of 7.55.

“They’ve been working very, very hard all season,” coach Keilah Tyson said. “The way that we set up training is, we wanted them to peak at this point in the season so when they do go to the state track meet, they are at their fastest.”

The indoor state meet begins Monday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m. at the Liberty University Indoor Track & Field Complex in Lynchburg, with the Class 3 and 4 girls state long jump competitions taking place at that time at the track side pit. The boys 55 dash trials are scheduled for 4:20 p.m., with the girls 55 dash trials to follow. The 55 dash finals would be held Tuesday, March 3 at 12:20 p.m. for girls with boys to follow.

