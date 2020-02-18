Ham radio enthusiasts hold Winter Field Day

POWHATAN – Powhatan County was truly part of a global community when local ham radio operators recently competed in the 2020 Winter Field Day.
Powhatan County Emergency Management and the Powhatan Area Radio Club (PARC) worked together to host a local station from 2 p.m. on Jan. 25 to 2 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Powhatan State Park. About 40 people, including club members and guests, participated in the event, which saw them communicating with other ham radio operators throughout the United States and worldwide, said Curt Nellis, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Working out of the county’s mobile command center, the local participants were able to make 848 total contacts, including people in the majority of the continental United States, Alaska, and six other countries, Nellis said. Over the 24-hour period, the group made contact with stations in Italy, Thailand, Germany, Canada, South America, and the Netherlands.
“It was awesome. That was the most contacts we have ever had since we have been doing Field Day. It is going to get bigger and bigger every year,” said Nellis, who has been a licensed ham radio operator since the 1980s.
This is the second time the local group has participated in the Winter Field Day, and it also competes in a summer version. While the outstanding 2020 results will be turned into the Amateur Radio and Relay League, Nellis added that the local participants were in it for the experience and the fun.
“We are doing it for the practice, for the exercise of putting the equipment together and making it so efficient that we are able to get out that far. They really had to engineer their antenna and tune their equipment so they were able to make that many contacts. If your equipment is not set up right, you are not going to get out that far,” Nellis said.
During the 24-hour period, the local group had set up two high frequency stations – one in each end of the mobile command center, club member Jim Merritt said. Teams of two took turns at each station calling out across the airwaves and making contact with other operators.
These aren’t long conversations – the operators generally share their unique call sign (Powhatan’s is N4POW) and location, what kind of station they have set up, and then record the time contact was made, he said. But the exercise shows the powerful reach of ham radios when they are set up well.
PARC members have a good technical knowledge of antennas, radios, frequencies and how to contact people, and that, combined with good atmospheric conditions, is what helped them make so many connections, Merritt said.
“The actual contacting of people is the simple part. But getting it all set up and tuned in and working properly, that takes hours and hours ahead of the event to prepare,” he said.
Merritt pointed out it took a strong team effort to get all of those preparations in place. Many of the participants knew each other and had worked together previously, but others came whom they had only ever spoken to through the radio. There was a little bit of competition to see who among them could make the most contacts, but mostly everyone was working to add to the combined total, he said.
The experience they got from the set up and operational practice is where Nellis sees the most value. There is the benefit of using tools such as the mobile command center and the light generator tower to make sure they are functional and in a state of readiness.
The exercise also keeps the participants’ radio skills fresh so they are better prepared to be of help in case of an emergency. During times of a disaster, if a community’s communications network goes down, ham radio operators are the first line of defense to reconnecting and having the ability to send messages, Nellis stressed. They use a hobby they have fun with to provide essential backup communications and sometimes the primary communications.
“Here is an example: when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, after landfall, the only form of communications into anywhere was ham radios. Everything was broken and down. Ham radio stations in Florida were able to talk to Puerto Rico and learn this is what they needed,” he said.
The 2020 Summer Field Day will be held from 2 p.m. on June 27 to 2 p.m. on June 28 at Fighting Creek Park. All are welcome.
Powhatan Area Radio Club meets at 8 a.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. The group starts with breakfast at County Seat and then moves at 9 a.m. to the emergency operations center in the basement of the Village Building. For more information, contact Curt Nellis, at 804-598-5677 or visit www.n4pow.com.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
